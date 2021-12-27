How to use Fortnite Save The World XP to unlock Battle Pass tiers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game in this new chapter. New NPCs are on the map with various quests and Winterfest 2021 is also live and players have the opportunity to get free Winterfest rewards by playing the game.

The XP farming method in Fortnite is quite easy but tedious. Players have to play long hours of sweaty Battle Royale matches and complete tons of quests and challenges to earn XP. Even that is not enough to quickly unlock the Season 1 Battle Pass. Many players opt for XP glitches, but those methods are dangerous and often lead to permanent bans from Epic Games.

Epic Games is now allowing Save the World XP to be added to the Battle Pass and players can use this opportunity to take a break from the sweaty Battle Royale lobbies and jump into some PVE action.

Play Save the World mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 and quickly progress through the Season 1 Battle Pass

Fortnite players can earn Battle Pass XP by playing Save the World mode and there is a ton of XP waiting for the players in this PvE mode. This phenomenon was made possible after patch v18.40 and players can clear waves in Endurance mode and earn up to 160,000 XP from a single wave.

With rise in difficulty in each wave, the amount of XP earned also increases. The XP reward is not stacked with each wave but the reward is given to players on the basis of the number of waves they clear.

Other Save the World modes like Frostnite, Haunted Hotel and Survive the Night also offer a ton of Battle XP to Fortnite players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortnite veterans used to diligently play Save the World mode but soon after the launch of the Battle Royale mode, the PvE experience started to die out. It has almost become redundant 2021, but players now have a good reason to go back on Save the World and grind out the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Saman