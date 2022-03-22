Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP Guide: Daily Challenges, Milestones, LTM, Bootcamp and more explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live and players are queuing up in huge numbers, extending the wait time for everybody excited to drop onto the island in the new season. The new season has brought forth a brand new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of exclusive content that players who purchase the Pass can unlock.

As always, a ton of XP is required to unlock all the cosmetics and players will have to grind the game hard to stack up rank XP and progress on the Battle Pass. However, with each tier that is crossed, players will have to gather even more XP to cross the next one. This will make the grind extremely tedious and hard.

There are multiple ways to earn XP in the game and players can do so by following the guide given below. Epic Games has multiple XP challenges which allow players to gather extra XP and boost their rank progress.

All the XP that can be earned via Challenges, Milestones, LTMs and more in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players have the option to earn extra XP in Season 2 and there are new methods to do so. Progressing in the ranks by simply grinding the game can get overwhelming and the external methods below will help players stack considerable amounts of XP in the new season early on.

Below are all the extra XP to be earned in Season 2:

Daily missions - 1,000 per mission

Bootcamp - 45,000 XP per session

No-Build LTM - 40,000 XP per match

Milestones - 7,000 XP per milestone completed

Weekly quests - 20,000 XP for all the quests

Daily and Milestone Bonus Goal - 15,000 XP per goal

Weekly Bonus Goals - 40,000 XP per goal

All these Challenges XP also existed last season apart from Bootcamp. Bootcamp is a tutorial section for players to adapt themselves with the new movement mechanics. With sliding, mantling, tactical sprinting and more added to Fortnite's movement, spending time in Bootcamp will help players get accustomed to them.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Quest Bundles:



- Bootcamp Tutorial (Tutorial for Sliding, Sprinting, Mantling

- No Permit (One Quest is related to Island Jammers)

- Milestone & Seasonal Bonus Goals (same system as last season) New Quest Bundles:- Bootcamp Tutorial (Tutorial for Sliding, Sprinting, Mantling- No Permit (One Quest is related to Island Jammers)- Milestone & Seasonal Bonus Goals (same system as last season)

The rest of the missions and challenges are pretty much the same from Season 1. Furthermore, players can also earn XP in the Creative Hub, which will be added to their rank progress as well. Fortnite players have plenty of time to complete their Battle Pass and even go beyond to unlock further tiers by completing all of the challenges in the game every week.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan