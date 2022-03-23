Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Milestones: Full list of all 18 quests

Aside from the weekly Fortnite challenges and bonus activities, Milestones are a great way to earn experience points. Although they are rather boring and repetitive in nature, players can farm a lot of XP by completing them.

While there are only a limited number of Milestones in Chapter 3 Season 2, the XP rewards are quite large. Given that they last for the entire season, players can take their own sweet time completing them.

Milestones will make a huge difference in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Currently, there are 18 Milestones that players can complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. They range from obliterating IO Forces to catching fish in and around the island.

Completing each stage of a Milestone will reward the player with 7,000 XP. There are 20 stages per Milestone. In theory, upon completing an entire Milestone, players will receive 1,40,000 XP.

Upon completing all 18 of them, players should receive a whopping grand total of 25,20,000 XP. This does not take into account the bonus XP of 20,000 for every 10 Milestone stages that have been completed. Here are all the known Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Milestones:

1) Damage Opponents while in a Tank, Artillery, Turret

2) Vending Machine Purchases

3) Travel Distance in a Vehicle

4) Thank the Bus Driver

5) Spend bars

6) Search Chests or Ammo Boxes

7) Reboot Teammates

8) Place Top 10

9) Hit Weakpoints

10 Eliminations

11) Destroy Trees

12) Damage Opponents

13) Damage IO Forces

14) Consume Foraged Items

15) Complete Bounties

16) Catch Fish

17) Restore Health

18) Destroy Structures

Note: More Milestones may be added in as Chapter 3 Season 2 progresses.

Should players rush completing Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The answer is both yes and no. Given the amount of time and grind it'll take to complete all 18 Milestones, players should get cracking at the quests right away. The sooner they finish, the easier it will be to level up the Battle Pass and claim the rewards.

On the flip side, given that it hasn't even been a week into Chapter 3 Season 2, players can take things easy for a bit. Rather than doing a specific set of tasks to complete Milestones, they can simply play matches and complete tasks organically.

However, at the end of the day, personal choices and dedication towards the game will vary. Such being the case, players should approach Milestones and complete them at their pace.

Edited by Shaheen Banu