Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 unlimited XP glitch map discovered, here's how to access it

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 won't be too hard, owing to glitches. The season has just arrived, and Creative maps that grant unlimited XP are already here.

The current season clearly has one of the best Battle Passes ever. From a Marvel collaboration in the form of Dr. Strange to characters from the lore like Gunnar and The Origin, it contains several skins that the community wanted.

Jelte 14 @Jelte_14

Gunnar

The Imagined

Kiara KO

Origin

Tsuki 2.0

Anime girl (don't know her name🙄)

Prowler

Dr. Strange



What are your thoughts? Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 Battle Pass rating:GunnarThe ImaginedKiara KOOriginTsuki 2.0Anime girl (don't know her name🙄)ProwlerDr. StrangeWhat are your thoughts? Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 Battle Pass rating:1️⃣ Gunnar2️⃣ The Imagined3️⃣ Kiara KO4️⃣ Origin5️⃣ Tsuki 2.06️⃣ Anime girl (don't know her name🙄)7️⃣ Prowler8️⃣ Dr. StrangeWhat are your thoughts? https://t.co/V1MZexHj6J

Here's a XP glitch that will help loopers quickly unlock their favorite skins from the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 XP glitch grants AFK XP

YouTuber GKI recently shared two Creative maps that have hidden XP buttons. Loopers are expected to simply enter the maps and interact with the buttons. Thereafter, they'll be able to get over 40,000 XP every second, including AFK XP.

The two map codes are listed below.

7046-1563-3163v8 or 7046-1563-3163v9

The first map is called Smooth 1v1 Build Fights. When loopers enter, they should head to the edge of the map and interact with an invisible button. This will teleport them to a room with another button. Pressing the second button starts the glitch, and players will be able to receive over 40,000 XP in one second.

As per GKI, one will be required to leave the match and enter the map again if the XP flow somehow stops.

8348-1594-3230

This map provides AFK XP, and is called Paradise Palms Zone Wars. Yet again, loopers will have to interact with a button hidden on the roof. Thereafter, they will keep getting XP every second.

A great strategy to make the most out of this map is to use a launch pad. The character will constantly jump and land on it, and the game will not declare the player AFK.

Having said that, the Paradise Palms Zone Wars map only grants 1 XP/ second. Players might have to remain inside the map for many hours to get some considerable amount of XP.

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, using XP glitches to level up the Battle Pass has become common. Epic Games hasn't banned anyone for exploiting glitches primarily because the majority of the community now uses XP glitches. Naturally, banning players for it would lead to a massive downfall in the userbase.

It is unlikely that Fortnite will ever ban anyone for exploting XP glitches. Hence, loopers can try the aforementioned maps and play Chapter 3 Season 2 as Gunnar, Dr. Strange., The Origin, and others.

Edited by Saman