Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Page 1 to Page 10

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is looking to be a promising content update and will probably explore more about both the IO and the Seven. Leakers have now revealed the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, giving loopers a taste of what's to come. There were many rumors surrounding the upcoming Battle Pass and it seems like some of them have turned out to be true indeed.

Here's a list of all the original and crossover skins that will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

All Battle Pass skins and other content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Several new characters, emotes, weapon skins, and more have been added to the game with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Below is a full list of every skin from Page 1 to Page 10:

Page 1:

Tsuki 2.0 outfit

Eye of Agamoto Spray

Kata-Pack Backbling

Banner Icon

Tsuki Reborn Loading Screen

Kata Tech Burstwing Glider

100 V-Bucks

2.0's Revenge Wrap

Omni Sword Harvesting Tool

Cyber Smooth Emoticon

Page 1 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 2:

Punch Saw Harvesting Tool

Buzz Pack Backbling

Blade Break Emoticon

Gunnar's Special Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Feel the Chain Loading Screen

If Looks could... Spray

Chain Surfer Glider

Banner Icon

Gunnar Outfit

Page 2 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 3:

Cyclo Curl Emoticon

Gunnar Approved Emoticon

Chainpalms Contrail

Before the Strike Loading Screen

Get Ripped Music

Gunnar Arctic Tac Outfit

Gunnar Order Guard Helmet Outfit

Tsuki 2.0 Shimmering Pearl Outfit

100 V-Bucks

100 V-Bucks

Page 3 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 4:

Big Guns Spray

The Imagined Blade Harvesting Tool

Banner Icon

Gunnar Ultra Charge Outfit

100 V-Bucks

The Imagined Wingspan Backbling

The Imagined Outfit

The Imagined Wingspan Glider

Turning Point Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Page 4 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 5:

K.O. Club Harvesting Tool

Kiara K.O. Outfit

Geared Up Spray

K.O. Cruiser Glider

Finish Line Emoticon

Rebels Loading Screen

Fizzix Backbling

Captain's Tag Contrail

Segway Tour Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Page 5 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 6:

The Imagined Aura Wrap

Tsuki 2.0 Iridium Outfit

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

I just wanna fight Music

100 V-Bucks

Bag of Essentials Emoticon

Imagination Unlimited Loading Screen

Imagined Spray

The Imagined Combat Elite Outfit

Page 6 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 7:

The Origin Outfit

Armored Battle Bus Loading Screen

Original Issue Wrap

Cube Fall Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Kiara K.O. Battle Gold Outfit

Cube Aether Backbling

Cube Scepter Harvesting Tool

Page 7 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 8:

Wheel of Daggers Glider

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Guardian Daggers Harvesting Tool

Erisa Outfit

!?! Emoticon

Erisa's Crest Wrap

Love Lock Backbling

The Hunter Returns Loading Screen

The Origin Granite Grey Outfit

Page 8 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 9:

Fallen Daggers Contrail

Erisa Alert Spray

Dagger Dance Emoticon

Happy Heart Emoticon

Erisa Cerulean Outfit

Unchained Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Origin's Anthem Music

Fallen Kingdom Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Page 9 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Page 10:

Mandala Disc Glider

Book of Cagliostro Backbling

Conjure Weapon Emoticon

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool

Book of the GG Emoticon

Sorcerer Supreme Loading Screen

Doctor Strange Outfit

Tao Mandalas Spray

Page 10 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Page 1:

Kiara K.O. Combat Rebel Outfit

Erisa (Silvian) Outfit

Cap K.O. Wrap

Multiversal Energy Contrail

Gunnar Nova Strom Outfit

Page 2:

Style Supreme Wrap

Tsuki 2.0 Dazzling Spirit Outfit

The Origin Spacevoid Black Outfit

Erisa Cateyed Outfit

These are all the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and bonus rewards that have been discovered as of now. This season's Battle Pass looks pretty good and has some of the best designs.

It will be interesting to see what other skins Epic Games has included in the rest of the pages of the Battle Pass and what other rewards await players.

Edited by R. Elahi