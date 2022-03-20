Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Page 1 to Page 10

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is looking to be a promising content update and will probably explore more about both the IO and the Seven. Leakers have now revealed the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, giving loopers a taste of what's to come. There were many rumors surrounding the upcoming Battle Pass and it seems like some of them have turned out to be true indeed.
Here's a list of all the original and crossover skins that will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.
All Battle Pass skins and other content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Several new characters, emotes, weapon skins, and more have been added to the game with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Below is a full list of every skin from Page 1 to Page 10:
Page 1:
- Tsuki 2.0 outfit
- Eye of Agamoto Spray
- Kata-Pack Backbling
- Banner Icon
- Tsuki Reborn Loading Screen
- Kata Tech Burstwing Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- 2.0's Revenge Wrap
- Omni Sword Harvesting Tool
- Cyber Smooth Emoticon
Page 2:
- Punch Saw Harvesting Tool
- Buzz Pack Backbling
- Blade Break Emoticon
- Gunnar's Special Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Feel the Chain Loading Screen
- If Looks could... Spray
- Chain Surfer Glider
- Banner Icon
- Gunnar Outfit
Page 3:
- Cyclo Curl Emoticon
- Gunnar Approved Emoticon
- Chainpalms Contrail
- Before the Strike Loading Screen
- Get Ripped Music
- Gunnar Arctic Tac Outfit
- Gunnar Order Guard Helmet Outfit
- Tsuki 2.0 Shimmering Pearl Outfit
- 100 V-Bucks
- 100 V-Bucks
Page 4:
- Big Guns Spray
- The Imagined Blade Harvesting Tool
- Banner Icon
- Gunnar Ultra Charge Outfit
- 100 V-Bucks
- The Imagined Wingspan Backbling
- The Imagined Outfit
- The Imagined Wingspan Glider
- Turning Point Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
Page 5:
- K.O. Club Harvesting Tool
- Kiara K.O. Outfit
- Geared Up Spray
- K.O. Cruiser Glider
- Finish Line Emoticon
- Rebels Loading Screen
- Fizzix Backbling
- Captain's Tag Contrail
- Segway Tour Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
Page 6:
- The Imagined Aura Wrap
- Tsuki 2.0 Iridium Outfit
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- I just wanna fight Music
- 100 V-Bucks
- Bag of Essentials Emoticon
- Imagination Unlimited Loading Screen
- Imagined Spray
- The Imagined Combat Elite Outfit
Page 7:
- The Origin Outfit
- Armored Battle Bus Loading Screen
- Original Issue Wrap
- Cube Fall Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Kiara K.O. Battle Gold Outfit
- Cube Aether Backbling
- Cube Scepter Harvesting Tool
Page 8:
- Wheel of Daggers Glider
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Guardian Daggers Harvesting Tool
- Erisa Outfit
- !?! Emoticon
- Erisa's Crest Wrap
- Love Lock Backbling
- The Hunter Returns Loading Screen
- The Origin Granite Grey Outfit
Page 9:
- Fallen Daggers Contrail
- Erisa Alert Spray
- Dagger Dance Emoticon
- Happy Heart Emoticon
- Erisa Cerulean Outfit
- Unchained Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Origin's Anthem Music
- Fallen Kingdom Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
Page 10:
- Mandala Disc Glider
- Book of Cagliostro Backbling
- Conjure Weapon Emoticon
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool
- Book of the GG Emoticon
- Sorcerer Supreme Loading Screen
- Doctor Strange Outfit
- Tao Mandalas Spray
Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Page 1:
- Kiara K.O. Combat Rebel Outfit
- Erisa (Silvian) Outfit
- Cap K.O. Wrap
- Multiversal Energy Contrail
- Gunnar Nova Strom Outfit
Page 2:
- Style Supreme Wrap
- Tsuki 2.0 Dazzling Spirit Outfit
- The Origin Spacevoid Black Outfit
- Erisa Cateyed Outfit
These are all the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and bonus rewards that have been discovered as of now. This season's Battle Pass looks pretty good and has some of the best designs.
It will be interesting to see what other skins Epic Games has included in the rest of the pages of the Battle Pass and what other rewards await players.