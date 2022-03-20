What time is the Fortnite update today? Chapter 3 Season 2 timing for all regions revealed

New Season updates are one of the most significant events in Fortnite, and usually, a Chapter or a Season ends with some sort of live event. However, for Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games has ditched this formula, meaning there won't be a live event for Chapter 3 Season 1, which sets the ball rolling for Chapter 3 Season 2.

The developers have also been very quiet and secretive about Chapter 3 Season 2, not giving away much information and building up suspense among gamers.

However, the ongoing Season has almost reached its conclusion, and many players are looking forward to the next major content drop, which will kick off Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. But what time is the Fortnite update dropping today?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Update timings for all regions

In a recent tweet, the official Twitter account for the game shared details about the downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2, making it clear that the new season won't be delayed or see any setbacks.

The Chapter 3 Season 2 downtime will start on March 20 at 3:00 AM ET, 07:00 UTC, 12:00 AM PDT, 2:00 AM CST, and 12:30 PM IST on March 21. Epic Games has also stated that the matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/qVI1MmzxNG

While there are no details regarding the length of the downtime, based on past updates, it's safe to assume that the servers will be back online for Chapter 3 Season 2 by 6:00 AM Eastern Time on March 20, 10:00 UTC, 3:00 PM PDT, 5:00 AM CST, and 3:30 PM IST on March 21.

However, this is just an estimate based on previous downtimes, and there is a chance that Season 2 might start early or a bit late, depending on the update.

HYPEX @HYPEX It is not a proper season launch if Epic doesn't leak at least 1 thing ahead of time lmao It is not a proper season launch if Epic doesn't leak at least 1 thing ahead of time lmao

HYPEX @HYPEX POSSIBLE FIRST LOOK AT THE DR STRANGE SKIN POSSIBLE FIRST LOOK AT THE DR STRANGE SKIN 👀 https://t.co/bXrM2WeY85

Apart from this, not much information is known about next season as the developers have not leaked much content surrounding it. However, leakers have shared an in-game look at Dr. Strange's skin, meaning the former sorcerer supreme will be arriving on the island with the release of the next season.

