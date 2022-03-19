Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Everything you need to know before it launches

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is just a day away, but Epic Games has been eerily quiet about the upcoming season, with no big season-ending live event either. While Fortnite chief Donald Mustard has been providing teasers, there has been no official announcement about Chapter 3 Season 2, further fueling the suspense.

However, leakers and data miners have been dropping leaks and teasers about Chapter 3 Season 2 and keeping the community informed. Here is a compilation of all the leaks, teasers, and everything you need to know before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launches.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 theme and collabs

A Star Wars-themed season

With the clash between IO and the Seven reaching a boiling point, things are sure to get nasty, and we might get to see some new faces who will help us win the war. While there has been no word on the theme of Chapter 3 Season 2, some have speculated that we are going to get a Star Wars crossover-themed season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Images by Two more Star Wars cosmetics have been updated, I wonder why 🤓(Images by @InTheShadeYT Two more Star Wars cosmetics have been updated, I wonder why 🤓(Images by @InTheShadeYT) https://t.co/VWdC6WhJcQ

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. https://t.co/LYjUVnE24H

Prominent leaker Shiina revealed details about in-game files containing various Star Wars cosmetics, and other leakers have revealed that multiple Lightsabers were added back into the game with the 19.10 update. Even Donald Mustard has been posting Star Wars-related pictures on Instagram, further fueling the speculation. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now by the developers.

Collabs and more

With the official artwork of the upcoming Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comic revealed, there is a chance that some characters might visit the island in Chapter 3 Season 2. The official artwork features some prominent faces from the Marvel universe, such as Shuri, Wolverine, and Spiderman, and players might see them make their way into the Item Shop.

GEMY @EliseoVela Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” https://t.co/UZG2KiHXaX

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. https://t.co/H1bK6bvqPs

Even Agent Jonesy and one of the Sisters can be seen in the artwork, so it's worth keeping an eye out for them as well. Furthermore, with the release of the next Dr. Strange movie on the horizon, Shiina has revealed that Dr. Strange will be arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The crossover might take place before the release of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

More leaks about Chapter 3 Season 2

Aside from all the collaborations and skins, the new season will also bring changes to the overall gameplay. The new map will see a few changes, with one of them being the transformation of the Devourer Landmark into Cattus Cave. Leakers have discovered audio files that include howls of a monster, so it might be worth checking out.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"

_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.



(Thanks to Cattus monster is coming back?_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) Cattus monster is coming back? 👀_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) https://t.co/dC7c6FDADV

A new assault rifle called Mythic Thermal AR is also on its way next season, and as per HYPEX, it will have a fire rate of 1.8 (70 DPS) and take two seconds to reload. New mechanics such as tactical shielding, tactical sprinting, and tactical overshield will also be introduced with Chapter 3 Season 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Mythic Stats:

- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one tooMythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one too 👀🔥Mythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) https://t.co/Zo6GktwM9n

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

HYPEX @HYPEX (thanks Tabor also teased a driveable Battle Bus with turrets for Seaso 2. And Epic was working on a black Battle Bus with red lights back in Season 7.. IO Battle Bus?(thanks @gameshed_ for pointing this out) Tabor also teased a driveable Battle Bus with turrets for Seaso 2. And Epic was working on a black Battle Bus with red lights back in Season 7.. IO Battle Bus? 👀 (thanks @gameshed_ for pointing this out) https://t.co/DsDRBJ0mEz

There's a chance that Dr. Slone will also be making a return as IO continues to drill the island and create massive sinkholes. Leaks have also hinted that a drivable Battle Bus fitted with turrets is likely to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2.

