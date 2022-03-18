Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak and teaser released so far explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is just around the corner and Epic Games has been surprisingly quiet and secretive about the upcoming season. This has also led many to speculate that Season 2 might get delayed.

While we won't be getting a live event this time around, it would have been great if the developers dropped some sort of official teaser, revealing a few things about Chapter 3 Season 2. But thanks to all the leakers and dataminers, we have a pretty decent picture of what to expect going forward.

Here is every Chapter 3 Season 2 leak and teaser released so far and what they could possibly imply.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers explained

Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comics teased

There's a new comic in the works called Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War, and leakers have even shown off the official artwork of the upcoming comic. It will feature some prominent names from both Marvel and Fortnite universes, such as Shuri, Wolverine from Marvel, the Sisters, and our Agent Jonesy from the game.

GEMY @EliseoVela Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” https://t.co/UZG2KiHXaX

This will be the first time that Epic will dive deeper into the background and lives of the Sisters, who are also members of the Seven.

Dr. Strange Crossover

The release of the latest installment of the Dr. Strange movie will also pave the Sorcerer Supreme's way to the game. Leakers have shared details which indicate that the crossover might take place ahead of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. Based on speculation, Epic Games might add Dr. Strange as an NPC similar to Iron Man and others, and players might see him use his magic to help the Seven.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. https://t.co/H1bK6bvqPs

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks

The new season will also bring a ton of new and unique changes to both the map and the gameplay, starting with the debut of a brand new Mythical Thermal AR. As per prominent leaker HYPEX, this weapon will be added with Chapter 3 Season 2 and he has even shared the stats of the upcoming Mythic weapon.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

HYPEX @HYPEX



Mythic Stats:

- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one tooMythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one too 👀🔥Mythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) https://t.co/Zo6GktwM9n

The new island will also undergo a few changes. One of the most prominent of them might be the transformation of the Devourer Landmark into a new POI called the Cattus Cave. Leakers have also discovered some audio files containing weird howls of a monster.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"

_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.



(Thanks to Cattus monster is coming back?_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) Cattus monster is coming back? 👀_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) https://t.co/dC7c6FDADV

Apart from this, the upcoming season might also bring tanks that can be outfitted with turrets and armor. The IO drilling might even introduce loopers to the long-lost villain Dr. Slone, who might have been under the debris all along.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee