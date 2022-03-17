Here's how Dr. Slone is on her way to secure her spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Things have literally started shaking up on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island as the Imagined Order has been using massive driller machines that are causing earthquakes on the map, turning landmarks into sinkholes.

The last sinkhole from the IO drilling has appeared on the map and was on one of the Seven bases, signaling that a clash between the two forces was imminent. While there won't be a season-ending live event, it seems like Epic Games has something better in store with the return of Dr. Slone herself.

The IO drilling might be foreshadowing the return of Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3

Dr. Slone is one of the iconic characters who singlehandedly turned the entire storyline of Fortnite upside down. While her actions weren't appreciated by many, her charismatic charm and the way she has been portrayed have made her a prominent member of the lore. The last players saw of her was during the Chapter 2 Season 8 finale event, conducting experiments with Jonesy in a secret underground bunker.

While the Foundation and others managed to save the day and defeat the Cube Queen, what happened to the real baddie, i.e., Dr. Slone, is unknown. Being a central character, it isn't likely that the developers would write her off so easily and vaguely. Dr. Slone is pretty smart and always a step ahead of the others, which further indicates that she is still out there plotting her return.

This might be the reason why the IO has been drilling various sites all across Fortnite Chapter 3 island, and that is to find Slone and recover her from the underground bunker. Her presence and plans will be key for the organization during the IO and the Seven war planned for Chapter 3 Season 2.

Slone is infamous for working behind the shadows and might be controlling the IO this whole time. With just a few days remaining, Slone's return will surely take many by surprise and will make for a great twist.

However, without any confirmation from Epic Games, these remain mere speculations, and players will have to wait and see what the developers have in store for players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

