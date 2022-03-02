×
Create
Notifications

Why playing Solos is better than Squad fill in Fortnite Chapter 3

Why playing Solos is better than Squad fill as of Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Why playing Solos is better than Squad fill as of Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 02, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Feature

The latest and final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is here, and it introduces several new things that you can witness for yourself by jumping into the Fortnite island either solo or with your friends.

While playing with friends or in squads can be a ton of fun, diving to the island headfirst with random people might not be a great idea. Fortnite Squad fill is when you have random people on your team (instead of your friends) whom you have no association with whatsoever.

Random teammates can be fun, but most of the time, you might end up in disappointment, and it's better to play solos. Here are a few reasons Solos is better than Fortnite Squad fill in Chapter 3.

Reasons why Solos are better than Fortnite Squad fill

squad fills alone are SCARY pls. fortnite children r weiRD

1) Uncooperative teammates

The first and most widespread reason why playing solos is always better than Squad fill is that random teammates can be uncooperative. Usually, everyone's tasks are defined in a well-oiled squad, and one acts accordingly.

However, with Squad fill, every player wants to do their own thing, which ultimately leads to players wandering off and dying or meeting each other during the end circles of the match.

This can kill all the fun and even lead to early eliminations, which can be frustrating.

Just in case y’all haven’t seen this yet...fortnite squad fills is not the move. youtu.be/91FXzWc5v40 https://t.co/ecTVL5UPDb

2) Bad landings

No one likes to die early or get bad loot during the initial stages of the match. Usually, in squads, the team decides where to land according to the route. Landing before anyone is the key to good loot and can give you a fair advantage over others. However, if you are playing with Squad fill, imperfect landings or late jumping from the Battle Bus is a common sight.

3) No comms

Communication is a crucial aspect when playing with friends, as it helps you and your teammates keep a check on each other and even communicate during fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can talk to each other about their in-game strategies, among other things. However, none of this can be done with random teammates as mostly either their comms will be disabled, or some won't have a microphone altogether.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी