Why playing Solos is better than Squad fill in Fortnite Chapter 3

The latest and final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is here, and it introduces several new things that you can witness for yourself by jumping into the Fortnite island either solo or with your friends.

While playing with friends or in squads can be a ton of fun, diving to the island headfirst with random people might not be a great idea. Fortnite Squad fill is when you have random people on your team (instead of your friends) whom you have no association with whatsoever.

Random teammates can be fun, but most of the time, you might end up in disappointment, and it's better to play solos. Here are a few reasons Solos is better than Fortnite Squad fill in Chapter 3.

Reasons why Solos are better than Fortnite Squad fill

maddy @mxddylol squad fills alone are SCARY pls. fortnite children r weiRD squad fills alone are SCARY pls. fortnite children r weiRD

1) Uncooperative teammates

The first and most widespread reason why playing solos is always better than Squad fill is that random teammates can be uncooperative. Usually, everyone's tasks are defined in a well-oiled squad, and one acts accordingly.

However, with Squad fill, every player wants to do their own thing, which ultimately leads to players wandering off and dying or meeting each other during the end circles of the match.

This can kill all the fun and even lead to early eliminations, which can be frustrating.

2) Bad landings

No one likes to die early or get bad loot during the initial stages of the match. Usually, in squads, the team decides where to land according to the route. Landing before anyone is the key to good loot and can give you a fair advantage over others. However, if you are playing with Squad fill, imperfect landings or late jumping from the Battle Bus is a common sight.

3) No comms

Communication is a crucial aspect when playing with friends, as it helps you and your teammates keep a check on each other and even communicate during fights.

Players can talk to each other about their in-game strategies, among other things. However, none of this can be done with random teammates as mostly either their comms will be disabled, or some won't have a microphone altogether.

