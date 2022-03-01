Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite v19.40 update

With the downtime now concluded, players have been ushered into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's last update, v19.40. As with the past updates, this new v19.40 update brings a ton of new map changes to the game, as well as plenty of fresh and unique cosmetics for players.
There's a chance that Epic might add some skins at a later point via hotfixes. This version of the game will run until the next season of the game arrives on March 20. With that said, here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite v19.40 update.
All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.40 update
Update 19.40's is now live, and leakers and data miners have been hard at work uncovering all the new items arriving with this new update. Here's a full list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the 19.40 update:
Skins
- Naomi Osaka
- Dark Priestress Naomi
- Leelah
- Halley
- Zoe Clash
- Mecha-Pop
- FNCS 3:1 Champion
Backblings
- PortalForger Paddle
- Royale Racket
- Hoppabuns
- Maslenitsa
- Winner's Mark
- Winky Cats
- Sgt. Shiba
- Pop Pack
Pickaxes
- PortalForger Paddle
- Royale Racket
- Beep and Boop
- Dazzle Daggers
- Pneumatic Pop axe
- The Amethyst Fang
- Snow Tooth
Gliders
- Cursed Hazeboard
- The Queen's Cloud Carriage
Emotes
- Serve Stance
- Finger Hearts
- Coming Thru
- Ice Smile
Wraps
- Per Aspera Ad Astra
- Winky Paw
- Folk Floral
- Snow Suited
- Sticker 'Em Up
Spray
- Forbidden Ace
- Hop and Wink
Music
- Infinite Hype
- I am Woman
- Before U
Loading Screen
- A Very Likely Teamup
- Victory Strikes
Apart from all the cosmetic items listed above, there are also talks about new Spider-Man cosmetics coming to Chapter 3. However, as per prominent leaker iFireMonkey, these cosmetic items are all encrypted at the moment.
Leaker HYPEX has also hinted that the developers are currently working on a new mythic weapon for Fortnite that will be similar to Wolverine's blades and will have a charge attack that will deal electrical damage.
The said weapon is said to have two attack types, namely minor and major, which will deal 25 and 65 damage, respectively. There's also a spin attack feature that provides the player with a jump boost while using it.