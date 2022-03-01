Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite v19.40 update

With the downtime now concluded, players have been ushered into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's last update, v19.40. As with the past updates, this new v19.40 update brings a ton of new map changes to the game, as well as plenty of fresh and unique cosmetics for players.

There's a chance that Epic might add some skins at a later point via hotfixes. This version of the game will run until the next season of the game arrives on March 20. With that said, here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite v19.40 update.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.40 update

Update 19.40's is now live, and leakers and data miners have been hard at work uncovering all the new items arriving with this new update. Here's a full list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the 19.40 update:

Skins

Naomi Osaka

Dark Priestress Naomi

Leelah

Halley

Zoe Clash

Mecha-Pop

FNCS 3:1 Champion

Backblings

PortalForger Paddle

Royale Racket

Hoppabuns

Maslenitsa

Winner's Mark

Winky Cats

Sgt. Shiba

Pop Pack

Pickaxes

PortalForger Paddle

Royale Racket

Beep and Boop

Dazzle Daggers

Pneumatic Pop axe

The Amethyst Fang

Snow Tooth

Gliders

Cursed Hazeboard

The Queen's Cloud Carriage

Emotes

Serve Stance

Finger Hearts

Coming Thru

Ice Smile

Wraps

Per Aspera Ad Astra

Winky Paw

Folk Floral

Snow Suited

Sticker 'Em Up

Spray

Forbidden Ace

Hop and Wink

Music

Infinite Hype

I am Woman

Before U

Loading Screen

A Very Likely Teamup

Victory Strikes

Shiina @ShiinaBR



The "Zoe Clash" skin will be part of the Season 2 Starter Pack!(via @MattTheo_)

Apart from all the cosmetic items listed above, there are also talks about new Spider-Man cosmetics coming to Chapter 3. However, as per prominent leaker iFireMonkey, these cosmetic items are all encrypted at the moment.

Leaker HYPEX has also hinted that the developers are currently working on a new mythic weapon for Fortnite that will be similar to Wolverine's blades and will have a charge attack that will deal electrical damage.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a Mythic with blades that is kinda similar to Wolverine's, here are the stats:



- Has an charge attack, possibly electric

- Minor Attack damage: 25 (50 to builds)

- Major Attack damage: 65 (250 to builds)

- Spin Attack cooldown: 8s

- Has boosted jumps

The said weapon is said to have two attack types, namely minor and major, which will deal 25 and 65 damage, respectively. There's also a spin attack feature that provides the player with a jump boost while using it.

