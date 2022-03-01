×
Create
Notifications

Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite v19.40 update

Here&#039;s every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite v19.40 update (Image via Sportskeeda)
Here's every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite v19.40 update (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 07:33 PM IST
Feature

With the downtime now concluded, players have been ushered into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's last update, v19.40. As with the past updates, this new v19.40 update brings a ton of new map changes to the game, as well as plenty of fresh and unique cosmetics for players.

There's a chance that Epic might add some skins at a later point via hotfixes. This version of the game will run until the next season of the game arrives on March 20. With that said, here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite v19.40 update.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.40 update

Update 19.40's is now live, and leakers and data miners have been hard at work uncovering all the new items arriving with this new update. Here's a full list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the 19.40 update:

Skins

  • Naomi Osaka
  • Dark Priestress Naomi
  • Leelah
  • Halley
  • Zoe Clash
  • Mecha-Pop
  • FNCS 3:1 Champion

Backblings

  • PortalForger Paddle
  • Royale Racket
  • Hoppabuns
  • Maslenitsa
  • Winner's Mark
  • Winky Cats
  • Sgt. Shiba
  • Pop Pack

Pickaxes

  • PortalForger Paddle
  • Royale Racket
  • Beep and Boop
  • Dazzle Daggers
  • Pneumatic Pop axe
  • The Amethyst Fang
  • Snow Tooth

Gliders

  • Cursed Hazeboard
  • The Queen's Cloud Carriage

Emotes

  • Serve Stance
  • Finger Hearts
  • Coming Thru
  • Ice Smile

Wraps

  • Per Aspera Ad Astra
  • Winky Paw
  • Folk Floral
  • Snow Suited
  • Sticker 'Em Up

Spray

  • Forbidden Ace
  • Hop and Wink

Music

  • Infinite Hype
  • I am Woman
  • Before U

Loading Screen

  • A Very Likely Teamup
  • Victory Strikes
The "Zoe Clash" skin will be part of the Season 2 Starter Pack!(via @MattTheo_) https://t.co/wqsZX4SMVS

Apart from all the cosmetic items listed above, there are also talks about new Spider-Man cosmetics coming to Chapter 3. However, as per prominent leaker iFireMonkey, these cosmetic items are all encrypted at the moment.

Leaker HYPEX has also hinted that the developers are currently working on a new mythic weapon for Fortnite that will be similar to Wolverine's blades and will have a charge attack that will deal electrical damage.

Epic are working on a Mythic with blades that is kinda similar to Wolverine's, here are the stats:- Has an charge attack, possibly electric- Minor Attack damage: 25 (50 to builds)- Major Attack damage: 65 (250 to builds)- Spin Attack cooldown: 8s- Has boosted jumps https://t.co/DeiZqT7jMi
Also Read Article Continues below

The said weapon is said to have two attack types, namely minor and major, which will deal 25 and 65 damage, respectively. There's also a spin attack feature that provides the player with a jump boost while using it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी