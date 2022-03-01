Fortnite downtime today (March 1): When will the servers be back up?

The final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, version 19.40, will occur after the downtime today at 4:00 am Eastern Time. This version of the game will run until the next season begins on March 20.
As always, matchmaking servers will be taken offline before the downtime can begin. Players are requested to log off latest by 3:00 am Eastern Time to avoid any unforeseen consequences.
How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (March 1)?
With the way the update works, it's hard to say for certain when the servers will be up and running. However, based on past downtimes, the server will likely be up and running within two hours at most.
However, since this is the final update of the season and is scheduled to run for 20 days, the update may take a bit longer. Epic Games will want to ensure that everything works as intended.
New content and changes for the Fortnite v19.40 update
Unlike the last update, this time around, a plethora of content is headed to Fortnite. From brand new skins and collaborations to major map changes. All of these will occur after the update. Here's what players can expect.
1) Naomi Osaka
Given Epic Games' involvement in the sports industry, having Naomi Osaka in-game is another feather in their cap. After churning out dozens of NBA, NFL, and Soccer skins, having a sportsperson associated with tennis is refreshing.
In addition to the skins and cool cosmetics, a Naomi Osaka Prize Cup will also occur in a few days. As with cash cups with cosmetic rewards, players who secure positions will obtain them before appearing in the item shop.
2) Spider-Man cosmetics
Following the success of the Spider-Man collaboration, fans cannot get enough of the Web-Slinger. Fortunately for them, another Spider-Man skin will be unveiled following the 19.40 update.
Currently, leakers are unaware of who this skin could belong to. Given that numerous Spider-Man variants and villains are now in-game, it's anyone's guess who Epic Games adds next.
While rumors suggest it could be Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is only scheduled for release in early October. As the developers add in skins prior to shows and movies being released, it's unlikely that young Miles will be featured in-game this soon.
3) Map changes
Based on the current pathway of the IO drills, Tilted Towers may incur some subsurface damage. While the POI is rumored to be destroyed soon, the potential backlash from the community will not allow this to happen.
However, many more craters will appear on the map following the Fortnite v19.40 update. According to the leakers, the IO is tunneling towards Cattus' skeleton remains. Perhaps they plan to resurrect the monster or create their version of it. Either way, it's too soon to tell.
