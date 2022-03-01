Fortnite downtime today (March 1): When will the servers be back up?

The final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, version 19.40, will occur after the downtime today at 4:00 am Eastern Time. This version of the game will run until the next season begins on March 20.

As always, matchmaking servers will be taken offline before the downtime can begin. Players are requested to log off latest by 3:00 am Eastern Time to avoid any unforeseen consequences.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Prepare to Swing into the v19.40 update scheduled for release on March 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. Prepare to Swing into the v19.40 update scheduled for release on March 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. https://t.co/w4reKqLeum

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (March 1)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.40 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.40 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/AWtCuS9TSW

With the way the update works, it's hard to say for certain when the servers will be up and running. However, based on past downtimes, the server will likely be up and running within two hours at most.

However, since this is the final update of the season and is scheduled to run for 20 days, the update may take a bit longer. Epic Games will want to ensure that everything works as intended.

New content and changes for the Fortnite v19.40 update

Unlike the last update, this time around, a plethora of content is headed to Fortnite. From brand new skins and collaborations to major map changes. All of these will occur after the update. Here's what players can expect.

1) Naomi Osaka

Given Epic Games' involvement in the sports industry, having Naomi Osaka in-game is another feather in their cap. After churning out dozens of NBA, NFL, and Soccer skins, having a sportsperson associated with tennis is refreshing.

In addition to the skins and cool cosmetics, a Naomi Osaka Prize Cup will also occur in a few days. As with cash cups with cosmetic rewards, players who secure positions will obtain them before appearing in the item shop.

2) Spider-Man cosmetics

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. 🦇cac~💌 @GothCactuss @ShiinaBR why do we know we are getting another spider-man? where did we get that information from? @ShiinaBR why do we know we are getting another spider-man? where did we get that information from? Epic confirmed it on their website on the day Chapter 3 launched, and the text can still be found on their website today.Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. twitter.com/GothCactuss/st… Epic confirmed it on their website on the day Chapter 3 launched, and the text can still be found on their website today.Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. twitter.com/GothCactuss/st…

Following the success of the Spider-Man collaboration, fans cannot get enough of the Web-Slinger. Fortunately for them, another Spider-Man skin will be unveiled following the 19.40 update.

Currently, leakers are unaware of who this skin could belong to. Given that numerous Spider-Man variants and villains are now in-game, it's anyone's guess who Epic Games adds next.

While rumors suggest it could be Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is only scheduled for release in early October. As the developers add in skins prior to shows and movies being released, it's unlikely that young Miles will be featured in-game this soon.

3) Map changes

Based on the current pathway of the IO drills, Tilted Towers may incur some subsurface damage. While the POI is rumored to be destroyed soon, the potential backlash from the community will not allow this to happen.

However, many more craters will appear on the map following the Fortnite v19.40 update. According to the leakers, the IO is tunneling towards Cattus' skeleton remains. Perhaps they plan to resurrect the monster or create their version of it. Either way, it's too soon to tell.

