Spider-Man Miles Morales reference found in Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Spider-Man is a massive part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and may become even more involved with the Battle Royale.

The original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, is the one most fans are familiar with. Coming up the ranks in terms of popularity is the most recent teenager to put on the mask and sling some webs, Miles Morales.

Miles has his own hit PlayStation game, a wonderful comic series, and an award-winning animated film with a sequel on the way. It seems like Fortnite wants in on the Miles Morales hype, as a reference was found in the Daily Bugle.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has a Spider-Man Miles Morales reference

A promotional image for Miles Morales. (Image via Sony)

Everyone knows that Fortnite loves crossovers at this point. From Star Wars to Street Fighter, there have been dozens of iconic pop culture characters added to the Battle Royale game.

Rumors about Spider-Man joining the fray have persisted for a long time, but Chapter 3 Season 1 is where Epic Games finally pulled the trigger. With Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, this was the perfect opportunity.

Up next for Spider-Man on the big screen will be the first part of Across the Spiderverse, Miles Morales' second go at it. There's no doubt that Fortnite will want to have another crossover with this Spider-Man when the time comes.

It seems like they may be hinting at it already. A video by PlayStationGrenade on YouTube showcases several secrets and Easter eggs found throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

If you start at the 1:40 mark, the Daily Bugle comes into play. This location, of course, is the home of Peter Parker's day job and one of his harshest critics, J. Jonah Jameson.

Well, inside there is a desk with all sorts of Marvel and Spider-Man references. The X-Men appear, the Green Goblin has a front page, and a particular photograph shows a Spider-Man in a darker color.

It also appears that this Spider-Man is wearing a hoodie, which Miles Morales is known to do. This can't be a coincidence, as it looks extremely close to Miles Morales' Spider-Man costume, teasing that he may appear in Fortnite soon.

