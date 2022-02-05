Fan-made Fortnite trailer brings Cattus and Dr Slone face-to-face with each other

Cattus made its debut in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 9. This powerful monster towered over POIs and was a direct threat to the very existence of the island. Thankfully, Mecha made short work of it.

Although Cattus has long been dead in-game, players continue to wonder if the Imagined Order might bring it back to life. With its skeletal remains being excavated, one can only guess what's next.

While there is no official information regarding the same, a YouTuber by the name of FeraalsVFX showcased a "what if'' situation. In his video, he recreated a classic scene from the movie Godzilla vs. Kong, featuring Cattus and Doctor Slone instead.

While this is just a fan-made video, knowing the Imagined Order's thirst for power, can they rebuild Cattus? If so, would Doctor Slone be able to bond with the beast and bend it to her will?

What are the odds of Cattus returning to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Currently, all that remains of the mighty Cattus is bones. Without any offspring to its name, its bloodline and legacy have died out. However, that shouldn't be a problem for the Imagined Order. Given their advanced technology, they could well grow another Cattus using the DNA from the bones.

Alternatively, they could even create a metal version of the beast and use its skull to control it in battle. According to a fan, this theory seems more practical. It would take a page right out of Godzilla vs. Kong and create Mecha-Cattus.

Foundation @Foundation_FN

leaks

#Fortnite I have a theory about the cattus skeleton on the new map what if the IO wants to bring Cattus back to life through reincarnation but wants to create Cattus in such a way that it only listens to the IO? Godzilla Movie put me on it this theory its from me #Fortnite leaks I have a theory about the cattus skeleton on the new map what if the IO wants to bring Cattus back to life through reincarnation but wants to create Cattus in such a way that it only listens to the IO? Godzilla Movie put me on it this theory its from me#Fortniteleaks #Fortnite https://t.co/4PolOt5ti3

Even if they could create a mecha-version of the beast in Fortnite, how would they control it? It would take a powerful mind to take control of Cattus. While Doctor Slone might be a child prodigy and genius, she wouldn't be able to control the beast, without a powerful energy source like the The Zero Point anyway.

Is the Imagined Order digging to find the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 3?

If the Imagine Order is indeed planning to grow or create another Cattus, a lot of energy will be needed. The only energy source powerful enough to achieve this in Fortnite is the Zero Point. Coincidentally, the organization seems to be preparing to dig towards it.

Within the hollowed-out Pinnacle Peak, the IO has set up a massive drill in Covert Cavern. Judging by the size, there's no doubt that it's rigged to dig up the Zero Point. Although operations haven't begun yet, they're likely to soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the Zero Point has been found, it's anyone's guess as to what happens next. Maybe Slone will create a new monster, or use the energy for some other sinister purpose. For now, all Loopers can do is wait and watch for events to unfold.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Could the Imagined Order create their own Cattus? They could given their technology. Seems unlikely. 1 votes so far