Doctor Slone arrives on the Fortnite island with reinforcements and a new office

At the beginning of Chapter 3, Fortnite players were teased with an epic battle. The Imagined Order and the Seven were on a collision course, with the future of the game in the balance. After that, most players got swept up in the novelty of Chapter 3 and all the new additions.

Now, the storyline for this season has started taking shape. IO guards have started to pop up at various locations around the map. With the most recent update, Doctor Slone and the IO have just been given a brand new location, presumably to ramp up the end of the season.

Doctor Slone and IO get new POI with Covert Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3

Last night, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX informed players that a new POI was releasing with the update. Now that the update has been released, it's been confirmed: Covert Canyon is the new headquarters for the IO and a brand new place for players to register on their map.

HYPEX @HYPEX ICYMI: Epic pretty much confirmed last night that we're getting the Covert Cavern POI, which is the IO's POI and will most likely have the IO Brute Boss who drops the Mythic SMG.. The POI is set to be here, inside the mountain! ICYMI: Epic pretty much confirmed last night that we're getting the Covert Cavern POI, which is the IO's POI and will most likely have the IO Brute Boss who drops the Mythic SMG.. The POI is set to be here, inside the mountain! https://t.co/bcTmN5BYTO

The addition of a new base for the IO fits right in with this season. The Seven already have a base in the Sanctuary and have several Outposts across the island. Now, the IO can rival that, setting up a huge battle at the end of the season.

While the new POI will undoubtedly be very popular, it seems like it will be a challenge to get into. According to HYPEX, the location will require a keycard to enter. The only way to obtain said keycard is by killing a boss.

HYPEX @HYPEX They Covert Cavern Keycard is obtained from Gunnar (IO Brute) They Covert Cavern Keycard is obtained from Gunnar (IO Brute)

That may seem like a lot to do to enter a location, but killing Gunnar will also drop the brand new Mythical SMG. Since he has the keycard and a mythical weapon, Gunnar will probably be killed very frequently. This also makes Covert Canyon a very dangerous place to visit.

Gunnar can be found at Covert Canyon (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, this update has already been released. The downtime was around 4 am EST, but is long over now. Players can load up Fortnite and try defeating Gunnar already.

