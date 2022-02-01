Fortnite downtime today (February 1): When will the servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime for the v19.20 will begin shortly. According to official information, downtime is due to start at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on February 1, 2022. Once completed, players can expect some "covert activities" to take place on the island.
As always, servers will be offline 30 minutes prior to the Fortnite downtime. This should occur at approximately 3:30 AM Eastern Time. However, to avoid unforeseen consequences, like being "lagged-killed" in-game, players should log out at the earliest.
How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (February 1)?
Judging by the timeline of past updates, it's safe to assume that Epic Games has things under control.
With big changes coming to the game following the v19.20 update, players should expect the servers to be up and running within three hours at most.
Major content updates and changes following the Fortnite downtime and v19.20 update
1) The Imagined Order is getting their own base
If the tweet from the developers hadn't already made it clear, the new POI Covert Canyon, aka Grotto 2.0, will go live after the downtime ends. If the information and speculation regarding this POI holds true, the new Imagined Order base should feature a cave system and underground network.
However, aside from the new POI, there is no mention of a dedicated IO loot pool, vehicles, or other NPCs aside from the guards. While Doctor Slone will eventually arrive at the Flipside, it's unlikely that she'll be present in Covert Canyon after the update.
2) There's a disturbance in the Spider-Force
According to ShiinaBR, the latest upcoming secret collaboration may be Star Wars. Given that the lightsabers were added to the files during the last update, it may be possible that Epic Games is gearing up for another crossover with Disney.
However, the the upcoming collaboration could also feature new Spider-Man skins. With the current crossover still going strong Chapter 3, new skins such as Mary Jane and others from the Spider-Verse may be added in-game.
3) The Foundation skin and challenges
After months of wanting for The Foundation skin, battle pass owners will finally be able to unlock him after the update. But players will first have to undertake a series of challenges.
These shouldn't be too difficult to complete and will likely be unlocked in stages. Nevertheless, players will have plenty of time to complete them before the season ends.