How to visit Covert Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Covert Cavern has gone live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The POI is everything that Loopers wanted and more. While Grotto was a good location in-game, Grotto 2.0 is unlike anything players have seen before.

The entire mountain, aka Pinnacle Peak, has been carved out and converted into a massive Imagined Order base. It features zip-lines, jump-pads, and even has its own dock.

To enter the base, the best option would be to land north of the POI. From there, players can enter through the canal system at the base of the mountain or through the unguarded gate located to the left.

Once inside the location, players need to be careful as it has become a hot-drop zone and is also home to numerous IO guards. However, there are a lot of things to see and do inside the base.

The dos and don'ts of visiting Covert Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

When planning to land at Covert Cavern, players need to be fast and land first. While the POI may not be as popular as Tilted Towers, a lot of Loopers will be hot-dropping here. Thus, landing late will become an issue.

Once inside the base, it's best to avoid picking fights with opponents or IO guards. The focus should be on finding good loot as soon as possible. After gearing up, the next objective is to take on Gunnar, aka the IO brute. This is a task that's easier said than done.

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO Brute is OP!!



- 650 HP

- 650 Shield

- Has a Charge Dash attack with 10 seconds cooldown

- Has a Mythic SMG

- Throws Grenades The IO Brute is OP!!- 650 HP- 650 Shield- Has a Charge Dash attack with 10 seconds cooldown- Has a Mythic SMG- Throws Grenades

This NPC doesn't just hit like a tank but is built like one as well. With 650 HP and shields, it'll take more than a few shots to take down this behemoth. To make matters worse, he also has a charge dash attack and can throw grenades.

Nevertheless, if Loopers do manage to take him down, they'll be rewarded with an IO keycard. This can be used to open the vault within the base and secure amazing loot for the early game.

Why is there a giant IO drill inside the base?

Based on speculation, it would seem that the IO are digging a hole towards the Zero Point. It's likely that they will need to establish a link with the anomaly to harness its power. Once the link has been secured, it's anyone's guess what kind of chaos they will be able to unleash upon the island.

It's yet to be seen how The Seven will react to this threat and take action. Given the Imagined Order's near-limitless resources, the island's defenders are already outnumbered. By the looks of it, the battle for the Flipside in Fortnite has officially begun.

Hidden in Skye-sight

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory There are a few secret spots in Covert Cavern. My guess, looking at the decor of these spots, is that Skye is secretly in the Covert Cavern.



But it could be completly somebody else and that these are just reused items.



But for me it really looks like items belonging to Skye. There are a few secret spots in Covert Cavern. My guess, looking at the decor of these spots, is that Skye is secretly in the Covert Cavern. But it could be completly somebody else and that these are just reused items. But for me it really looks like items belonging to Skye. https://t.co/1NJugYpdkF

Keeping aside the fate of the Metaverse and eternal doom befalling the island, an old NPC may be secretly hiding inside the new Imagined Order base.

According to leakers, items belonging to Skye from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 have been found in a secret room at the POI. It's unclear how they got there, but it's too convenient to be a mere coincidence. Nevertheless, without a clear answer in sight, players will have to speculate for now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi