Leak confirms The Devourer's (Cattus) return from the dead in Fortnite Chapter 3 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has received a much-needed content update in the form of v19.10, bringing in new creatures, challenges, map changes, and story changes. The Titled Towers POI is back in a whole new way and it seems like the developers have redone textures and upscaled the looks.

However, Tilted Towers is not the only map change arriving with this new update. Leakers have noticed something familiar close to Tilted Towers. As per prominent data miners, some in-game files indicate the presence of another monster on the island.

The Devourer (Cattus) might return from the dead in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Devourer aka the Polar Peak Monster or Cattus, all refer to a single powerful creature which was first and last seen in Chapter 1 Season 9.

This giant monster used to roam around the ocean surrounding the map and carried Polar Peak's castle around on its spiky back until the Mecha destroyed it. Now with the OG Chapter 1 location Titled Towers coming back, leakers have found signs of The Devourer's presence in Fortnite Chapter 3.

During Chapter 1, The Devourer was defeated by Mecha, stabbing its head with the sword from Titled Towers. Now, leakers have started finding in-game files as well as visual clues hinting at the return of The Devourer. As per prominent data miner and leaker HYPEX, several in-game files reveal that a Cattus Cave POI is on the cards and will likely be known as Covert Canyon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Covert Canyon (IO Boss POI) has been delayed, It was removed today from this week's challenges..... Covert Canyon (IO Boss POI) has been delayed, It was removed today from this week's challenges.....

_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"

However, Epic has delayed the release of Covert Canyon and even removed related objectives from this week's challenges. It looks like players might get the POI at a later date as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 progresses.

Data miners have found various sound files related to Cattus and as per leakers, it has the sound of a "Distant Creature Groan." The snow melting has revealed a lot of new things and if there is some kind of a monster hidden underneath the island, then players must be ready for a new threat.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker in case you didn't know:

_ Cattus is the monster from the Ch1 S9 Event

_ His Skeletal Remains has appeared today on the map in case you didn't know:_ Cattus is the monster from the Ch1 S9 Event_ His Skeletal Remains has appeared today on the map https://t.co/XbmIGdcv02

At this point, it's also unclear whether this monster is the Devourer or something new altogether. If the monster ends up being the Devourer, then this might even tie in with the rumors and speculations of the Fortnite Chapter 3 and Chapter 1 map being the same. Whatever the case might be, this new POI has definitely excited players and will add something new to the existing lore.

Edited by Danyal Arabi