Fortnite leak shows brand new 'loot box' inbound in Chapter 3

New leaks suggest that Epic Games is working on a new loot box-type item in Fortnite Chapter 3. This season has been a major one for the game and the developers have added quite a lot of new features and mechanics to the game. The recently added Gyro Aiming mechanic, which is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation players, is already shaping up to be a fantastic feature and will aid console players to aim better.

But it seems like Epic has more in store for players. Leakers are now hinting that a new searchable object is currently in development and will soon be added to the game.

Leaks suggest that Epic Games is working on a searchable object called Jetpack Container in Fortnite Chapter 3

Searchable objects are not new in Fortnite and the developers have been adding these things to the game in one way or another. In Chapter 2 Season 1, the developers added the Fishing Barrels, which were searchable barrels found around the island containing Fishing Rods, Harpoon Guns, and Pro Fishing Rods. Players could walk up to the Fishing Barrels and search them in order for them to drop items. Now the developers are doing something similar in Chapter 3.

#fortnite You can find the Witch Broom in barrels, similar to Fishing Rods. These are usually located next to Witch Houses which can be found all around the #Fortnite map. #fortnite news You can find the Witch Broom in barrels, similar to Fishing Rods. These are usually located next to Witch Houses which can be found all around the #Fortnite map.#fortnite #fortnitenews https://t.co/DcMxe47dDs

According to well-known data miner and leaker iFireMonkey, the developers are hard at work in creating a new searchable object in the game called a Jetpack Container. The leaker stated that these will give out items to players when searched or when destroyed "similar to Fishing Rod Barrels." You can check out the tweet below.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games is working on a new searchable object in Battle Royale called a Jetpack Container that will drop items when searched or when destroyed similar to Fishing Rod Barrels. Epic Games is working on a new searchable object in Battle Royale called a Jetpack Container that will drop items when searched or when destroyed similar to Fishing Rod Barrels.

While no other details about the item have been shared, it is possible that these might be related to some challenges or quests in the game.

What items will these leaked Jetpack Containers drop in Fortnite Chapter 3?

These upcoming loot boxes might drop some exciting and unique loot. There's even a possibility that Epic might finally add Jetpacks to the game and allow players to fly across the island. There could be some sort of a quest or challenge related to this upcoming item where players have to find these Containers and gather the loot. Anyhow, a new loot item coming to Fortnite is an exciting thing and will surely lure players.

