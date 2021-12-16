Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 2 challenges: How to catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake

Fishing in Fortnite is one of the most therapeutic activities. Players can catch fish to gain experience points and use them during a match. They provide a wide range of benefits such as healing, speed boosts and shield regeneration.
Thankfully, players won't have to spend the entire match fishing to complete this Chapter 3 challenge. They need to catch a total of three fish at either Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake to earn 25,000 experience points.
Catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake Fortnite challenge: Everything you need to know
Although the challenge is easy, there are ways to make it even easier. For starters, players should avoid landing at Loot Lake. Besides being swamped with people every match, it's harder to find a Fishing Barrel.
For reference, Loot Lake has a total of five possible spots where players can find Fishing Rods or Harpoon. Sleepy Sound, on the other hand, has a total of seven. This makes it easier for players to find fishing equipment to complete this Fortnite challenge.
Additionally, with Loot Lake being a nostalgic location, it has become somewhat of a hot-drop location in every match. This makes it harder for players to be able to fish in peace.
How to catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake
Players can follow these steps to catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake:
1) Land at either Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake.
2) Search the Fishing Barrels for Fishing Rods and Harpoons.
3) Once obtained, fish until the task has been completed.
List of all fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 and their locations
With the fishing challenge covered, the only thing left to do is become an expert fisher-person. To achieve this, players will have to catch all 28 fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
List of all fish and their locations
- Orange, Blue, Green Floopes - Found anywhere
- Black and Blue Shield Fish - Found anywhere
- Black Striped Shield Fish - Coastal area
- Green Shield Fish - Forest area
- Pink Shield Fish (requires Pro Fishing Rod) - Found anywhere
- Light Blue Shield Fish - Found anywhere
- Blue Slurpfish - Found anywhere
- Yellow Slurpfish - Swamp area
- Purple Slurpfish - Mountainous area
- Black Slurpfish (found only at night) - Coastal area
- White Slurpfish (found only at night, requires Pro Fishing Rod) - Swamp area
- Light Blue, Tan, Purple Top Small Fry - Found anywhere
- Black Small Fry (found only a night ) - Found anywhere
- Blue Small Fry - Coastal area
- Slurp Jellyfish - Found anywhere
- Peely Jellyfish (requires Pro Fishing Rod) - Mountainous area
- Purple Jellyfish - Coastal area
- Dark Vanguard Jellyfish (found only a night) - Swamp area
- Cuddle Jellyfish - Swamp area
- Molten Spicy Fish - Found anywhere
- Drift Spicy Fish - Forest area
- White Spotted Spicy Fish - Mountainous area
- Southern Spicy Fish - Swamp area
- Sky Blue Spicy Fish - Coastal area
Note: The Fortnite Chapter 3 week 2 challenges will go live at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
