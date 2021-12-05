Tilted Towers returns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite gods have finally responded to the prayers of millions of players worldwide, as Tilted Towers is coming back in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Throughout Chapter 2, players requested Epic Games to bring back Tilted Towers. The developer teased the fan-favorite POI multiple times through loading screens, teasers, and more.

Tilted Towers is hidden under the snow in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

The frosty half of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map was revealed recently and the POI seemed frozen. Veterans who've made countless memories during Chapter 1 quickly guessed that the POI buried under the snow is Tilted Towers.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's something frozen in here and people are speculating it's Tilted Towers, what do y'all think? There's something frozen in here and people are speculating it's Tilted Towers, what do y'all think? https://t.co/jWTVBA2qVn

The likes of HYPEX have confirmed the return of Tilted Towers, but the shape and positioning of the buildings beneath the snow had already made it obvious.

As of now, the release date of Tilted Towers hasn't been confirmed. The snow above the POI will most likely melt first, implying that players will have to wait a few days/weeks before landing at their favorite location again.

Fortnite community reacts to the return of Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 Season 1

It won't be an overstatement that Tilted Towers is the most iconic and popular Fortnite POI ever. Even though Epic Games removed it in Chapter 1, fans can still associate the Battle Royale game with this location.

During the Golden Era of Fortnite, content creators, pros, and millions of casual players used to land on Tilted Towers for good loot, early gun fights, and most importantly, memories.

As soon as leakers confirmed the return of Tilted Towers, the players could not contain their joy.

OMEGA @zombiie_omega @HYPEX @funniicat Imagine the hate if it stays covered the whole Chapter... @HYPEX @funniicat Imagine the hate if it stays covered the whole Chapter...

It is no surprise that the return of Tilted Towers has further added to the sky-scraping hype surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The new Chapter will introduce a wide range of unique gameplay mechanics such as sliding, biomes, and weather.

At the moment, almost 85% of the upcoming map has been revealed on Fortnite's official site. The majority of it is covered in snow, undoubtedly the ideal theme for WinterFest 2021 and the broader festive season.

