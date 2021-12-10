Fortnite pro player reveals the best spot to land at in Chapter 3

Every new Fortnite season, a few places on the map become "meta" landing spots. They offer great loot and help players gain an early-game advantage. One of the spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 happens to be Chonker's Speedway.

Named after the first in-game vehicle mod, it is set in a desert biome and offers plenty of cars to grab for a quick rotation. However, the loot being talked about here has nothing to do with a speedy getaway car.

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ Chonkers is officially insane, 20-30 Chug Splashes guaranteed with the full split.



Coolers give either:

- 2 Splashes

- 4 Splashes

- Guzzle juice Chonkers is officially insane, 20-30 Chug Splashes guaranteed with the full split.Coolers give either:- 2 Splashes- 4 Splashes- Guzzle juice https://t.co/YdQ8xClYXX

Discovered by a professional Fortnite analyst/coach, BoopNL_, Chonkers has more chug splashes than players will know what to do with. They can be found in coolers. If luck holds out, over two dozen chugs can be found in a single game.

While it may not seem like much, these healing items are invaluable when trying to restore shields and HP. However, there is a downside to landing at Chonker's Speedway in Chapter 3.

Chonker's Speedway is a hot-drop zone in Fortnite Chapter 3

With a desert biome last being seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, droves of players are flocking to landmarks in the desert. While this is indeed a boon for aggressive players, casuals and newcomers to the game are stuck.

Additionally, with the "jump through flaming rings in a vehicle" quest being doable at Chonkers, it's all the more reason for players to hot-drop at the location. This being the case, the only way to secure the bountiful amount of chug splashes in Chonkers, will be to eliminate the competition.

While the items are good, the risk is far too great. Most loopers will simply end up with a low K/D ratio or get head-shot by a sneaky enemy sniper. This leads to the question, "Where else can players find coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3?"

Safe locations on the Chapter 3 map to find coolers

Coolers can be found all over the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. When destroyed, players will be able to find chug splashes and guzzle juice. Here are some safe locations in-game where players can find coolers:

Condo Canyon

Greasy Grove

Camp Cuddle

Sleepy Sound

The Joneses

Tow-Away Beach, located east of The Joneses

Rocky Reels

Lofty Lighthouse

South of Coney Crossroads

The Minnows, located west of Greasy Grove

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though these locations don't offer a lot of coolers to smash open, they are good enough for the early game. Players will at least be able to gain minimum shields on short notice.

Edited by Sabine Algur