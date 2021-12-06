How to jump through flaming rings in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Chapter 3 is live and Fortnite players are exploring every location, structure, and crevice they can find as Epic Games brings about one of the most hyped seasons in the game's lifetime. As with every new era of Fortnite, quests and challenges are available for players to complete and earn loads of rewards.

At the start of Chapter 3, players are instructed to drive a vehicle through one of the various flaming rings across the map. Flaming rings have been around for a bit and are easy to spot, but with the insane map turnover, here's a quick guide to their locations

Flaming ring locations for the Week 1 quest in Fortnite Chapter 3

To complete this quest, players need to find a vehicle and drive it directly through one of the two flaming rings in a particular named location. There are a couple of rings to choose from depending on which direction players are driving from.

Chonker's Speedway

This might be the one of the easiest quests to complete since there are cars littered everywhere with two hoops nearby. Chonker's Speedway is a new POI in Chapter 3 that holds the theme of a massive race track with plenty of vehicles.

When players land here, they must search for a vehicle near the starting line for the track in between the two main buildings. After securing a vehicle, players can follow the track's direction and find a flaming ring after the first right turn.

A second ring that's more difficult to land if Fortnite players don't have the right speed and angle hovers above the track where a pair of rock ramps force them to jump over.

As of now, this seems to be the only place to complete this challenge, so be wary of enemy players landing at Chonker's Speedway. The quests for Chapter 3 are live and everyone is racing to complete them.

Look around Chonker's Speedway for this Week 1 challenge in Fortnite's Chapter 3.

