Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass leak: Everything new confirmed so far

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 just got leaked on Tik Tok, and the community can't get enough of it. From Battle Pass skins to new mechanics, there's a ton of content to look forward to in the upcoming Chapter.

Here's everything players need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass to have The Foundation and Spider Man skins

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, players have been eagerly waiting for The Foundation's skin. The character is most likely voiced by The Rock, something which was recently teased by the WWE Superstar.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!!

In the leaked trailer, there's a statue of The Foundation, and an entire POI has been dedicated to the character. It is safe to assume that the Foundation will play an important role in The End event, and eventually Chapter 3 Season 1.

Accordingly, Fortnite might add The Foundation to the Battle Pass as a Tier 100 skin.

The Foundation statue in leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer (Image via YouTube/SinX6)

Alongside the Foundation, several other new Fortnite characters were in the trailer. The names and whereabouts of these characters haven't been revealed yet, but they are expected to be a part of the Battle Pass.

Spider-Man, Gears of War, and other collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It is no surprise that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will begin with some massive crossovers. After months of anticipation, Spider-Man has finally arrived. Players have been waiting for the character since the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4, and Epic Games has officiated the crossover ahead of the release of the new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man will be released in additional styles, and based on the leaked trailer, these styles will be Black and White.

Spider-Man skins leaked in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer (Image via YouTube/SinX6)

Gears of War

Gears of War, also known simply as Gears, is a popular FPS game that will be added to Fortnite with the upcoming Chapter. Marcus Fenix was spotted in the leaked trailer, and fans of Gears of War were driven into a state of frenzy.

Even though the Star Wars collaboration was teased by Donald Mustard, it isn't part of the trailer because Fortnite will most likely release it in the Item Shop later.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 seems like everything that players can ask for. From exciting skins to new gameplay mechanics, Epic Games has certainly delivered a great new Chapter to the community.

