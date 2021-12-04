Fortnite content creator 'ITalkFortnite' loses account with skins worth over $10,000+, fans bash Epic Games

Epic Games has never taken well to account sharing in Fortnite. The developers previously disabled popular leaker HYPEX's for the same. Now, content creator ITalkFortnite recently lost his account with skins worth $10,000 for using a shared account from Season 2.

ITalkFortnite merged his friend's Season 2 account with his own in order to have as many skins as possible. This happened back in Chapter 1 Season 8, and ITalkFortnite had skins like the rare Black Knight in his locker.

ITalkFortnite recently contacted Epic Games support for a free Fortnite Crew loading screen. Unfortunately, this was the final nail in his account's coffin. Following his request, Epic found out that he had broken the ToS and consequently disabled his account.

ITalkFortnite joins the club of accounts disabled due to botched Epic Games ToS

The popular YouTuber has close to a million subscribers and a large fan-following, specializing in sharing leaked and data-mined content. Therefore, the news of ITalkFortnite's account came as a heartbreaking piece of news.

ITalkFortnite believes that he deserves to have his account disabled since he did break the ToS. All those who have faced a similar issue in the past know that there is no way to get their accounts back. This was deeply upsetting for the YouTuber, who seemed ready to give up all the skins that came from the wrongfully merged account.

Fans bash Epic Games for ITalkFortnite's disabled Fortnite account

Ahead of Chapter 3's release, ITalkFortnite has lost all his exclusive skins, as well as other rare skins. Regardless of the disappointment that came along with his account getting disabled, ITalk is going to continue making videos on a new account that only has the Royale Bomber outfit.

HYPEX @HYPEX @ThisIsITalk Man I'm really sorry this happened to you, I know exactly how disappointing & sad this feels. Your content is great with or without the account so dont dtop what you're doing. And hopefully epic will reconsider their decision because this reason is dumb and harmless.. @ThisIsITalk Man I'm really sorry this happened to you, I know exactly how disappointing & sad this feels. Your content is great with or without the account so dont dtop what you're doing. And hopefully epic will reconsider their decision because this reason is dumb and harmless..

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt



please look into this if u can @PeteEllisEPIC @TimSweeneyEpic @MarkRein @ThisIsITalk this is so disappointing. u don’t deserve this at all. you’ve literally dedicated SO much time / money into this game. ur so respected & loved & such a HUGE part of the fortnite community 😔please look into this if u can @DonaldMustard @ThisIsITalk this is so disappointing. u don’t deserve this at all. you’ve literally dedicated SO much time / money into this game. ur so respected & loved & such a HUGE part of the fortnite community 😔please look into this if u can @DonaldMustard @PeteEllisEPIC @TimSweeneyEpic @MarkRein

Content creator accounts getting banned for apparent frivolous reasons has the community worried. Some of ITalkFortnite's fans and friends feel as upset as the content creator himself. Many of them bashed Epic Games for banning ITalkFortnite's account. However, it seems like this won't be enough for Epic Games to change its ToS.

Edited by Saman