Skin trading in Fortnite: Everything we know so far

Players have been desperately asking Fortnite developers for a skin trading feature. Several other games that have cosmetics allow trading. This allows players to buy or trade rare items that do not appear in the shop. If a feature like this was ever to arrive in Epic's Battle Royale, it would be insanely popular.

However, Epic Games has already clarified its stance on skin trading in Fortnite. According to the developers, the game doesn't support any cosmetic trading as of now. This is due to the possibility of gambling and scamming that comes along with item trading.

However, given the rising demand from players, Epic might be forced to reconsider.

Following Rocket League, will Fortnite also get skin trading?

Fortnite has its fair share of rare skins, emotes, and other cosmetics. Given the limited-time nature of many of these, several players missed out on many cosmetics. In order to have these bragging rights, players are ready to shell out thousands of dollars for these skins.

Epic Games currently owns Rocket League, which already has a trading system. Therefore, fans have been hoping that following a favorable response with skin trading in Rocket League, the developers will introduce something similar in Fortnite as well.

"Trading with other players is not a supported feature in Fortnite. Drop items for other players at your own risk, so if you do choose to trade by dropping items, please be cautious of scams that can result in losing your items."

Unfortunately, there still isn't any indication from Epic Games about the arrival of skin trading in Fortnite.

Fans desperately want skin trading in Fortnite

Several content creators have tried to gather the opinions of players on the issue of skin trading in Fortnite. The majority opinion seems to be in favor of such a feature because that is the only way players can get the rare skins in Fortnite.

Epic already has a problem of scamming since people are taking up account trading to solve the problem of skin trading. This is even worse than the consequences of skin trading. To tackle this, players are now urging Epic to bring even the rarest of skins to the item shop on a rotational basis.

Without skin trading in Fortnite, players feel that the only solution is to do away with the exclusivity of skins. However, that won't be economically viable for Epic Games. Clearly, at this juncture, introducing skin trading would be the right move.

