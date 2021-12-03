Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: New 'flipped' map, Paradise Palms returns, and more

More and more leaks are arriving in the final days before Fortnite Chapter 3 takes place.

"The End" is the name of the live event that will finish off Fortnite Chapter 2 as a whole. Following that will be Chapter 3 and fans are starting to figure out what to expect with a variety of leaks being shared.

There have been leaks regarding characters that will be added, what the Chapter 3 map looks like, and other changes that may take place in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal more information

A 'flipped' map

A teaser was apparently leaked by Epic Games after they requested that leakers don't do anything to spoil Fortnite Chapter 3. It isn't a full trailer, but just a teaser for what is to come.

The teaser shows several characters overlooking the island in the same way the Chapter 2 promotional photo had. Then a disruption in the sky takes place, Jonesy ends up in the water, and he sees the island literally flipping upside down.

Does he go back in time and that energy causes the island to flip? No one knows what the exact situation is, but if this is true, the Fortnite Battle Royale island is about to be drastically different.

The return of Paradise Palms

This isn't confirmed, but some believe we will be seeing old points of interest return in Fortnite Chapter 3. The island flipping upside was not as deep as the diving would go for eagle-eyed viewers.

It appears as though a desert location will be on the island once again, as per the leaked teaser trailer. Many fans are asking if this location is showcasing the return of Paradise Palms.

It is a long shot, but it could definitely happen if Epic Games wants to bring some nostalgia to this new chapter. It could easily be a different desert area, but fans of the older map versions are hopeful.

The Rock as The Foundation

The Seven get more and more interesting as the lifespan of Fortnite grows. They are an integral part of the lore that is still being discovered and Chapter 3 may finally provide more details.

For some time it has been speculated that The Foundation is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Well, a recent photo shows the character's helmet in The Rock's fridge.

The Seven get more and more interesting as the lifespan of Fortnite grows. They are an integral part of the lore that is still being discovered and Chapter 3 may finally provide more details.

For some time it has been speculated that The Foundation is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Well, a recent photo shows the character's helmet in The Rock's fridge.

This could just be some trolling on his part, but it seems that all signs are pointing to The Rock voicing The Foundation. It also seems like The Foundation and the Seven will have a much more important role in the Chapter 3 storyline.

