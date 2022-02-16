Epic Games recently started the Stoneheart Trials event to celebrate Valentine's Day/week in Fortnite Chapter 3. The event kicked off on February 14 and will run until February 20 at 11.59 PM ET, and during the event, players can win several cosmetic items. Players can even purchase the Hearty Wrap from the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks instead of unlocking it for free.

However, due to some internal issues, Epic Games has decided to offer 500 V-Bucks to players who have purchased the cosmetic item or used a Refund Token after purchasing the Wrap. Here's why some Fortnite players will receive up to 500 V-Bucks for free in Chapter 3.

The Stoneheart Trials event is all about celebrating the month of love, and what better way than giving away free rewards and items to players. During the event, players can earn up to four different cosmetic items that include:

Doomed Affair Spray

Hearty Wrap

Thorns of Passion Pickaxes

Grim Devotion Emoticon

However, in a recent tweet via the official Fortnite account, the developers announced that they would be offering 500 V-Bucks to players who bought the Hearty Wrap or used a Refund Token after purchasing the Wrap before February 14 at 12 PM ET. Here's what the official announcement reads:

"If you've purchased the Hearty Wrap or used a Refund Token after purchasing the Wrap before Feb 14 at 12 PM ET and also received it within The Stoneheart Trials, we'll be manually granting you 500 V-Bucks once The Stoneheart Trials is over within 7 days."

This means that all players who bought the Wrap before February 14 or used a Refund Token after purchasing the Wrap will get 500 V-Bucks after the Stoneheart Trial is over within seven days from the developers.

The Hearty Wrap is offered to players once they collect six badges during the event. Players can earn badges every two times they place in the top 10 of a battle royale solo, duos, trios, or squads. Furthermore, players will get one badge as a signup bonus for the event.

