How to earn free Valentine's Day rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 (February 13 to 14)

As per new leaks, Fortnite developers are working on a new website for an upcoming website event that will offer players a ton of new and free cosmetics. The current season has been packed with unique and new content, and Epic continues to add fresh things to maintain the community's interest.

Now, to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day, the developers will soon be introducing a new event called "Stone Heart Trials" that will offer players free rewards by completing specific tasks. Here's how you can earn free Valentine's day rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3.

How to get the free rewards during Stone Heart Trials in Fortnite Chapter 3

The season of love is in the air, and with Valentine's day just a day away, Epic has planned something big for the players. As per a recent tweet by iFireMonkey, the developers are working hard to create a new website for the Stone Heart Trials event. As per the leaker, this website will be similar to previous websites like The Nindo, Team Battles, etc., and players will be able to participate in different things to earn free rewards.

Here's what the official description of the site reads:

"Earn 4 Fortnite rewards during the Trials of Stone Heart from February 14 to 20. Complete trials, vote for your favorite Creative map, and have fun!"

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



(URL not up yet)



The items below MIGHT be prizes! Epic Games is working on a new website for an upcoming website event (similar to previous things they've done using websites like The Nindo, Team Battles, etc.) called "Stone Heart Trials"

There are 4 different rewards that players can earn during the event. These rewards include a Thorns of Passion Pickaxe, a Doomed Affair Spray, a Grim Devotion Emoticon, and a banner icon. The Stone Heart Trials event is scheduled to go live on February 14 and will continue until February 20.

Players will be able to participate in the event by visiting the Stone Heart Trials official website. However, the website is currently not live as of now.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



According to @ESFortniteBR2 who spotted this URL on Feb. 7th, the sites description is:

In order to earn free rewards during the event, players will need to complete specific objectives, vote for their favorite Creative maps, and engage in activities. If previous Fortnite events are any indication of what's to come, the Stone Heart Trials event will be no different, and players can expect the challenges to be quite straightforward and easy to perform.

Fans of the title should bear in mind that all leaks are subject to change.

