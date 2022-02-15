When are Treasure maps returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 is quite reminiscent of OG Chapter 1 in many aspects. The ongoing season has seen the return of several old features such as the return of the OG Tilted Towers, old weapons like the Heavy Shotgun, and more. However, it seems like the developers are not done just yet. New leaks suggest that Epic Games is bringing the Treasure maps back into the game.

Treasure maps were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, and were quite successful amongst the community. With its release almost confirmed, many wonder when the treasure maps will return to Chapter 3 Season 1?

Treasure maps were first added in Chapter 1 (Image via Burnn Gaming)

Here's when the Treasure maps are returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With Chapter 1 Season 8, the developers added a brand new item called a treasure map that guided players to Legendary loot. It was called the Buried Treasure, and it acted as an in-game item.

Players could equip the Treasure map and a gold marker will pop up on the Fortnite map. Then, players could simply travel to that marker. Upon reaching the location, players would discover a black X, marking the buried treasure location.

Recently, several Fortnite content creators received a mysterious package from Epic Games, and upon solving the puzzle, it revealed the next big collab - Fortnite x Uncharted. The new collab will bring a ton of new cosmetics and content to the game, including treasure maps.

HYPEX @HYPEX



"After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you. Come across Drake’s Maps on the island and let them guide you to buried treasure! enjoy the trove of valuable loot." Confirmation of Treasure Maps returning next week:"After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you. Come across Drake’s Maps on the island and let them guide you to buried treasure! enjoy the trove of valuable loot." https://t.co/wYLXR4Zk2h

According to prominent data miner and leaker HYPEX, the Treasure Maps will be returning next week and inspired by the collab. Here's what the official leaked description reads:

"After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you. Come across Drake’s Maps on the island and let them guide you to buried treasure! enjoy the trove of valuable loot."

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Uncharted cosmetics info:



- Nathan Drake (2 styles)

- Chloe Frazer (3 styles) + backbling

- Second Hand Saber Pickaxe

- Parashurama Axe Pickaxe

- Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider

- Update Journal Emote: "Lemme just jot this down…"



Release date is the 17th. Fortnite x Uncharted cosmetics info:- Nathan Drake (2 styles)- Chloe Frazer (3 styles) + backbling- Second Hand Saber Pickaxe- Parashurama Axe Pickaxe- Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider- Update Journal Emote: "Lemme just jot this down…"Release date is the 17th.

The Uncharted collab is scheduled to arrive in the game on February 17, meaning we might see the return of Treasure maps somewhere around that time. The new collab will bring two Nathan Drake skin styles, three skin styles for Chloe Frazer, a backbling, and several other cosmetic items to Chapter 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar