Nathan Drake from Uncharted lands onto Fortnite in search of Buried Treasure

With legendary treasure hunter Nathan Drake from Uncharted coming to Fortnite, treasure-hunting is about to become a fun activity for players. According to the leakers, the old treasure map from Chapter 1 Season 8 is going to get revamped for the occasion.

Players will be able to find these maps on the island and follow the clues that will lead them to the hoard of loot. However, unlike the old version of the treasure map, the new ones will work a bit differently.

HYPEX @HYPEX Confirmation of Treasure Maps returning next week:



"After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you. Come across Drake’s Maps on the island and let them guide you to buried treasure! enjoy the trove of valuable loot." Confirmation of Treasure Maps returning next week:"After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you. Come across Drake’s Maps on the island and let them guide you to buried treasure! enjoy the trove of valuable loot." https://t.co/wYLXR4Zk2h

Nathan Drake bring his treasure hunting expertise to Fortnite Chapter 3

Although the collaboration is set to feature on February 17, Drake's map or revamped treasure map, will only appear in-game on the 18. Sadly, there is no official information from Epic Games about the item itself.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Cosmetic Release Date: Feb. 17th @ Shop Reset

Drake's Map Item Release Date: Feb. 18th @ 10 AM ET



Drake's Map is basically a revamped Treasure Map.



Cosmetics: 🗺️ Fortnite x Uncharted Recap | #FortniteUncharted Cosmetic Release Date: Feb. 17th @ Shop ResetDrake's Map Item Release Date: Feb. 18th @ 10 AM ETDrake's Map is basically a revamped Treasure Map.Cosmetics: 🗺️ Fortnite x Uncharted Recap | #FortniteUncharted⏰ Cosmetic Release Date: Feb. 17th @ Shop Reset⏰ Drake's Map Item Release Date: Feb. 18th @ 10 AM ET📝 Drake's Map is basically a revamped Treasure Map.Cosmetics: https://t.co/D4d2cJfw1r

Fortunately, Fortnite leakers have been able to dig up all related information on the item and disclose how it will function. Here's what players can expect to find after uncovering Drake's Buried Treasure:

Gold Bars - 0 to 100.

Material (metal, stone, or wood) - 30.

Consumables - 1 shield pot, 3 small shields, or 1 medkits.

Ammo - 6 heavy Bullets, 10 Medium Bullets, 4 Shotgun Shells, or 18 Light Bullets.

Weapons (legendary variant) - Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Ranger Assault Rifle, Stinger SMG, Sidearm Pistol, Auto Shotgun, or Striker Pump Shotgun.

Every time a player opens a Buried Treasure chest, the spawn chance of each of these items will be random. According to the leaker iFireMonkey, the more weight of the treasure (random factor), the better the odds of obtaining good loot.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



youtube.com/watch?v=qky8K8… I talk more in-depth about this item and why it might also be for a future season in this video: I talk more in-depth about this item and why it might also be for a future season in this video:youtube.com/watch?v=qky8K8…

At the moment, spawn rates have not been finalized and are likely subject to change before the item is activated in-game. Furthermore, with more weapons being added to the loot pool, they may also be obtainable via Buried Treasure.

How long will Buried Treasure maps stay in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Since the item is not part of the Battle Pass, it's unlikely that it will stay in the loot pool beyond Chapter 3 Season 1. As with most collaborations in the past, items related to the crossover only stay for a short duration of time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though Buried Treasure maps will add to the dynamics of the game, with so much going on at the moment, things will become overwhelming. Additionally, with more content due to drop next season, the developers are bound to vault the item to make room for newer ones.

Edited by Saman