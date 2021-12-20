How long does it take to complete the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass?

Fortnite's Chapter 3 Battle Pass allows players to view pages of awesome content that features the Spider-Man skin and all the cosmetics that go along with the newest Marvel character. This season has players running through the Battle Pass as quickly as possible to access all of the content.

There are plenty of ways to level up fast in Chapter 3, but many players wonder how long it will take to complete the entire Battle Pass. Everyone moves at their own pace, and it's ultimately up to the player and how many challenges they can complete.

Fortnite's Chapter 3 Battle Pass may take several weeks to finish

Leveling up to 100 and beyond to grab as many Battle Stars as possible is on every Fortnite player's mind. With everything totaled, this Battle Pass will take 500 stars to complete, and since players earn 5 stars per level, they need to reach level 100 for all of them.

The easiest way to get to the top is to simply purchase your way up to level 100, but not everyone has that kind of money, nor do they want to dish it out if they did. So, realistically speaking, leveling up to 100 through Fortnite's challenges and quests will take between 5 and 7 weeks.

There are fresh quest chains each week as well as plenty of seasonal quests, and it depends on the time each player spends in-game. The more a player participates in Fortnite matches, the faster they level up.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko What are everyone's thoughts on #Fortnite right now? In terms of Gameplay, Battle Pass and the XP System or anything else you'd like to mention! What are everyone's thoughts on #Fortnite right now? In terms of Gameplay, Battle Pass and the XP System or anything else you'd like to mention! https://t.co/lJwMVNQe3Z

Sticking to the challenges rewards thousands upon thousands of experience as players should level up multiple times in a few days of work. If a Fortnite player grinds all day, completing every challenge, they can reach level 100 very quickly. However, it may take longer for casual players.

Plenty of XP glitches exist, but they're being patched within hours of their release as Epic Games tries to keep Fortnite as fair as possible.

Completing the weekly and seasonal challenges each time they release is a surefire way to reach 100, so anyone worried about not reaching the last page of the Fortnite Battle Pass can rest easy as long as they finish the XP quests.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi