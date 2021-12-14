Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP glitch gives 30,000 XP every second, here is how

Chapter 3's content and Battle Pass has Fortnite players scrambling for quick XP farming methods to level up and earn Battle Stars. Plenty of XP glitches have been discovered, but Epic Games acted quickly to patch them over.

Another glitch, however, was recently discovered and grants players thousands of experience per second with little to no effort. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find this XP glitch and rake in the rewards.

Fortnite 1v1 map secretly offers players thousands of experience

First, load into the creative hub where a creative island code can be entered to find the XP glitch map. Walk up to a console and type in 3890-9555-6290. Make sure to start this party in private to avoid other players rushing for the XP glitch, as well.

Once the map loads, it should say 'G6T Clennest 1V1.' Wait for the game to start, and head over to the back side of the arena where the phone booth is to change outfits. Walk over to the corner next to it and the spectate option and build out over the water until you place 4 floor tiles jutting off from the right side of the square.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ A lot of #Fortnite Creative XP Glitches are being shared these days! What do you think of them? A lot of #Fortnite Creative XP Glitches are being shared these days! What do you think of them?

Place an additional tile to the left to where it looks like an 'L' is connected to the square. In the middle of the last 2 tiles, there should be an interact button for players to press. Activate it, and XP will come flooding in passively. Press it more for more XP to level up faster for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

There's a second interactable button as well. Go back to the main platform and find the section that says 'you can cyle through guns' and place 2 floor tiles side by side to where they cover both sides of the weapon section.

𝓚𝓪𝓷𝓭𝔂🍭 @Killer__Kandy @Bacon_Space @BobDuckNWeave

Ppl want to be able to have all the perks of playing a normal game, just zero building lol @FortniteGame But can you work on the battle pass in creative?🤔 I’m not sure, but I don’t think you can.Ppl want to be able to have all the perks of playing a normal game, just zero building lol @Bacon_Space @BobDuckNWeave @FortniteGame But can you work on the battle pass in creative?🤔 I’m not sure, but I don’t think you can. Ppl want to be able to have all the perks of playing a normal game, just zero building lol

Build out over the water 5 times for a total of 10 tiles placed. Standing on the fifth pair of floors, turn around and edit the inner corners out of the fourth pair of floors.

Just like the other button, this interaction can be found in the center where the tiles meet. Press it and more XP will flow through.

