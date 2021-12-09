Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New Unlimited XP Glitch is getting players to Level 100 in hours, here is how

A glitch in one of Fortnite's creative maps is sending the player community into a frenzy by rewarding insane amounts of experience virtually for free. Plenty of XP farming methods have been uncovered in the past, one dealing with a creative map as well, but nothing has been able to dish out thousands of XP by simply standing in place.

Leveling up is always great for the current season's Battle Pass, and Chapter 3 Season 1's content has players grinding as much as possible to unlock the gear. This XP glitch may be smoothed over soon, so Fortnite players need to jump on it if they want to exploit this loophole.

Fortnite creative map grants passive experience through a major glitch

First, players need to scroll over to the 'Island Code' tab where a creative map can be summoned. Enter in this code: 1478-6145-6503?v=233

Console players can type in 'v233' at the end as opposed to the '?v=233'. The name of the proper map is 'Edit Pump Wars' where players fight off using only a Pump Shotgun and everyone can edit.

. @KillerfireX @archer_fortnite @Fort_STW The chapter 3 warm up got patched. Is there anymore xp glitch maps that give 10k xp each second? @archer_fortnite @Fort_STW The chapter 3 warm up got patched. Is there anymore xp glitch maps that give 10k xp each second?

When loading up this map, be sure to start a private match, as other players joining in may mess up the process. After spawning in, turn directly to the right until a poster on the wall that says 'play with others' comes into view.

Above the poster, there's an invisible button that Fortnite players can interact with. Jump up to initiate the glitch, and if it works like it's supposed to, players will start to receive small amounts of XP each second.

Spider-Man @SpiderMan Swinging into action! 🕸️ Spidey has arrived on the island, available now in @FortniteGame 's Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Swinging into action! 🕸️ Spidey has arrived on the island, available now in @FortniteGame's Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. https://t.co/uJUQojUx5R

The beauty of this glitch is that players can sit back and AFK for as long as they want while the experience piles up into the thousands. There doesn't seem to be a cap on the experience gained, so stay until enough is rewarded for the desired level.

Also Read Article Continues below

The famous Spider-Man skin included with Chapter 3 Season 1's Battle Pass is enticing enough to get players to soar to level 100 as fast as possible. Try out this XP glitch before it's patched over and can no longer be used.

Edited by Rohit Mishra