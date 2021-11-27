Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP glitch is giving players 9 million experience per hour, here's how

A new glitch in Fortnite is allowing players to rack up insane amounts of experience in a short span of time with little to no effort. Plenty of XP farming methods have been released, discovered, utilized, and taken advantage of, but this one pales in comparison to the rewards players can receive by the end.

Unlike some other XP glitches players have seen in the primary game mode, this method takes place in their backyard through the Creative portal. Here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to tap into this mountain of experience waiting to be grabbed:

Fortnite glitch dishes out millions of experience in the Creative game mode

First, Fortnite players need to queue up for Creative game mode and drop into the map that holds several portals for unique, custom made game modes.

When loaded in, focus on the section of the map that is visible first, meaning don't turn to explore the right side of the creative zone, as it's been discovered that this glitch doesn't work over there.

FortNice @MattiasFredrik7 @LootStationYT Guys! There is a new glitch in Fortnite Creative you basically get 1k xp per second and when you leave you get your xp multiplied by 10k do it quick before it gets patched lootstaion level 2000 goooo @LootStationYT Guys! There is a new glitch in Fortnite Creative you basically get 1k xp per second and when you leave you get your xp multiplied by 10k do it quick before it gets patched lootstaion level 2000 goooo

From the center section where the windmall towers in the background, turn left to see more portals that host featured maps and lock down the front 2 portals. This glitch only works with those two portals at the moment.

Make sure to focus on the portals to the left of the windmill, not the right. There are two portals front and center from the player - these are the ones Fortnite gamers want.

Once these portals are located, players need to walk up to the left-most console that can change the destination and enter a specific code. Right now, the Island code that works is: 788258955239?v=25

A creative map should start to load up and when it does, walk over to the console that's almost glitching into the portal directly to the right. Fortnite players need to enter a similar code into this console: 837565328490

Hit accept like the previous console and wait for this portal to load. The left code should produce a map called 'Just Drive' and the right should produce one called 'Creative XP.'

Warp into the 'Just Drive' map and drive over to the right behind the buildings where 2 bouncer containers stand next to the hill. Jump onto the pad in the crate, and thousands of experience will come flooding through.

mew 💙 @MewKarioYT @ImBubbaSor @FortniteStatus ANOTHER XP GLITCH??? fortnite you really fucked up with the glitches this season lmao @ImBubbaSor @FortniteStatus ANOTHER XP GLITCH??? fortnite you really fucked up with the glitches this season lmao

The total simplifies down to roughly 1k XP per second when performing this action. If players can sit around and let their character bounce back and forth for a good while, they'll rack up hundreds of thousands of experience.

Some players discovered that their game crashed when they used the smaller bouncer, so sticking to the taller one may be a good idea.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jump into Fortnite's creative Island today before Epic Games patches up this massive XP glitch.

Edited by Rohit Mishra