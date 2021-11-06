Fortnite Season 8 XP farming method giving out 200,000 experience points every 10 minutes: Step-by-step guide

Fortnite players are always trying to discover the fastest ways to obtain experience to level up and further their status with the season's Battle Pass. In recent months, those who level up will receive Battle Stars, an in-game currency that allows users to unlock certain items from the pass in whatever order they desire.

There are many fantastic methods to farming XP, but there's one out there that rewards gamers with incredibly high amounts in a short window. Though it may be a little complicated, here's how to pull this XP method off as quickly as possible.

Fortnite squads can earn hundreds of thousands of experience points over just a few matches

First off, playing with four people in a party will maximize the amount of experience earned in a single match. Loopers can ride solo, but they'll receive a fraction of what they can grab in a squad.

After gathering friends for a whole party, land near Boney Burbs at the bridge to the north of the location. Have everyone jump in an IO car and drive to find the NPC Pitstop in Boney Burbs itself.

Make sure all party members grab Pitstop's NPC quests dealing with the car and other simple tasks. Next, fuel up the car with a gas can.

Players can find a hidden gas can near a raised shack to the northeast of Boney Burbs if it's too hostile to search.

Make sure everyone has full health and shields on the way to the next destination, something that can easily be done by paying a visit to the Slurp Trucks on the road. This will also complete a part of a quest later on in the sequence.

Then, crash into three different mailboxes with the car in Pleasant Park to the north after a quick drive.

From there, the Fortnite squad needs to find Charlotte, another NPC, and grab her quests. Build a ramp, drive the IO car off it to gain enough airtime, and then flip the car.

Find a grenade or a Firefly Jar on the way to the next part, where users need to travel to the IO base to the east of Pleasant Park. Kill the IO guards patrolling around and then open a chest at the base.

At the halfway point, Fortnite gamers need to head towards Corny Crops, where Madcap sits to the east. Grab his quests, destroy a tractor, and head back inside to gather the mushrooms sprouting from the ground. Next, craft a weapon.

Cat ᗒᗣᗕ @catherrera11



1.) Apples count as apples, mushrooms, & foraged items. Apple farm best landing spot, break containers at front building & set field on fire to knock apples out of trees

2.) Land at the junkyard outside of dirty docks for car crafting parts

#Fortnite Couple XP Tips I learned:1.) Apples count as apples, mushrooms, & foraged items. Apple farm best landing spot, break containers at front building & set field on fire to knock apples out of trees2.) Land at the junkyard outside of dirty docks for car crafting parts Couple XP Tips I learned:1.) Apples count as apples, mushrooms, & foraged items. Apple farm best landing spot, break containers at front building & set field on fire to knock apples out of trees 2.) Land at the junkyard outside of dirty docks for car crafting parts#Fortnite https://t.co/wrfHOEMGZQ

Hop back in the car to head over to the Tomato Town building to grab Big Mouth's quests and destroy both refrigerators near him in the kitchen of the building. Open three chests after that, and take damage in any way so loopers can eat an apple and a banana.

The final leg of this Fortnite XP farming method requires Fortnite gamers to open an ice chest. Once this saga is completed, they will rack up nearly 200,000 experience points if playing in a squad, that too in around 10 minutes.

This method can be repeatedly done in different matches, so users should take advantage of this quick level-up scheme.

