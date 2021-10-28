Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP method is giving over 200,000 experience per match, here's how

A minor loophole in Fortnite's Season 8 is allowing players to obtain massive amounts of experience in a single match with these short tricks. Players can perform this task alone, but playing with friends in a group awards more XP.

XP is crucial to leveling up and receiving Battle Stars for Fortnite's Battle Pass of the current season. The more experience players rack up, the more rewards they can unlock. Here's a quick guide on this crazy XP farming method and what needs to be done.

Fortnite NPC quests give out thousands of experience in a matter of minutes

First, a squad of Fortnite players need to venture to Holly Hedges where Toona Fish walks around on the Viking Ship. Grab his NPC quest and then purchase a Rift from the Mummy NPC nearby. Next, jump to Boney Burbs where Pitstop offers an NPC quest and grab it as well.

After completing these 2 tasks, which don't require much effort at all, just a bit of searching and patience, Fortnite players need to head to Charlotte using the Vehicle grabbed for Pitstop's quest. Charlotte's quest is just as easy to complete, and all 4 players in a squad can finish it at the same time.

Naru Horsecannon 🐎🔥🧨 @naruhodor1 After many sweaty and desperate minutes, finally brute forced a car flip. Saw people driving like maniacs all over the map trying to complete the quest before reset. Damn Pitstop and her insane demands! #Fortnite #Fortnite Season8 After many sweaty and desperate minutes, finally brute forced a car flip. Saw people driving like maniacs all over the map trying to complete the quest before reset. Damn Pitstop and her insane demands! #Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/7K7TgwIHMJ

When all of these things are run solo, players receive almost 50,000 experience, more than what they'd get for completing a Punchcard quest for the week's NPC. However, within a squad of 4, all of the players will earn nearly 200,000 XP.

This XP run can be completed in every single Fortnite match, allowing players to farm XP and level up faster than any other method. Matches typically yield high amounts of XP regardless, but not in such high amounts if players just try to survive and grab as many kills and quests as they can.

Wombat @NewWombat Pro Tip: Pitstop & Charlottes quest lines can be done in Solos before the first circle closes for a quick 30k XP. Be sure to activate Pitstop first. #fortnite Pro Tip: Pitstop & Charlottes quest lines can be done in Solos before the first circle closes for a quick 30k XP. Be sure to activate Pitstop first. #fortnite

Group up with a squad today to soar through the Battle Pass levels and grab Battle Stars by the bundles. Be on the lookout for enemies along the way, as this XP farming method pulls players to several different parts of the map.

