Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP method is giving players up to 2,500,000 XP every hour

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, at the moment, is the easiest one to grind for XP. A new XP farming method has surfaced, which can fetch players up to 2,500,000 XP in an hour.

This is in complete contrast to the situation some weeks ago when almost everyone was complaining about the Quests and Punchcards system in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Following several buffs, the XP grind in Fortnite is now more convenient than ever.

How to get 2,500,000 XP every hour in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Quests and Punchcards system is a great way to earn XP in the current season. Although players can complete a character punchcard just once, the NPC questlines can be done again several times. Hence, they are a never-ending source of XP.

To get 2,500,000 XP every hour, it is important to first form a squad where each teammate follows directions. The team must land near the Fabio Sparklemane NPC, and complete the first two challenges in his questline.

The challenges are:

Use a zipline.

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski.

Both tasks are very simple and clear. While one teammate can use the zipline, the other can destroy the furniture. After completing both quests, players can leave the match and repeat the process for an hour.

As per YouTuber Zalltroe, completing the two challenges and leaving the game for an hour can help in getting the following amounts of XP:

Solos- 618,000 XP

Duos- 1,236,000 XP

Trios- 1,854,000 XP

Squads- 2,472,000 XP

It is self-evident that players should use this XP method in Squads for best results.

Other fruitful quests to get XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It is worth noting that the majority of NPC quests in Chapter 2 Season 8 are quite easy. Accordingly, players can visit almost any NPC and expect to get some quick XP.

With that being said, here are the NPCs that provide lucrative questlines:

Madcap

Torin

Raven

Charlotte

Pitstop

While playing in Squads, players can initiate questlines for all these characters and then leave the match. In the next session, they can complete all the assigned quests and get over 300,000 XP from a single game.

All in all, the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is certainly in the favor of players now. There are a plethora of methods, challenges and glitches for them to level up the Battle Pass and get exciting rewards as soon as possible.

