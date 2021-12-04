Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass leaked: New POIs, Spiderman skin, Tornadoes and Lightning, and more confirmed

With a few hours left for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, a trailer with everything coming to Chapter 3 was leaked on social media platforms. The leaked trailer provides a comprehensive view of everything players can expect in Chapter 3, including all the characters that are coming to the first Battle Pass of the new season.

As the hype for the new chapter continues, the community is going bonkers after learning that Spiderman has finally made it to Fortnite. After all the major Marvel and DC heroes prancing around the island in Chapter 2, it is finally time for the friendly neighborhood Spidey to swing into action and that too on a brand new map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass will have Spiderman and Foundation along with POIs from the comics

The leaked trailer has confirmed that Spiderman, BuffLlama, and Foundation will be part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass in the first season. The Spiderman outfit will come in three styles, including the Symbiote outfit.

Furthermore, there was a glimpse of the Daily Bugle building, which can be seen in every Spiderman comic and movie starring Peter Parker as the small-time photographer. The Daily Bugle is now a confirmed POI for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Another addition that will interest the Fortnite community is Biomes, which can be spotted in the leaked trailer. Biomes is returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 after first appearing in Chapter 1. While the extent and type of biomes are unconfirmed, players can expect Epic Games to add dynamic map changes, and biomes might play an important role in that sector.

Tornadoes, lightning and sliding mechanism in Fortnite Chapter 3

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer has confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 is taking effect from the upcoming season. This will also bring in the rumored sliding mechanic which was leaked a long time ago. The leaked Chapter 3 trailer clearly shows characters sliding down the hill while shooting at enemies.

There will also be loot tents that players can drop anywhere on the island and pick up loot from. However, how the tents will work and what kind of loot they offer is unconfirmed as of yet.

Tornadoes and lightning were also spotted in the Chapter 3 leaked trailer. This might be part of a special POI where things look a bit unstable. The Fortnite Chapter 3 map will feature these mechanics and more will be revealed once the official content drop takes place in a couple of days.

