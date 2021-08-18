5 best Edit course maps in Fortnite as of August 2021

Fortnite offers many routes for players looking to improve their mechanical skills and climb the leaderboards for the ultimate prize: a victory royale. As the game progresses, the dynamics change, creating the need for heightened skills in facets like fighting and building.

Using Edit course maps is a great method of tuning up skills in terms of building/editing the right piece to win a fast-paced fight. Having the upper hand can make all the difference and is often decided by split-second editing techniques.

To help players increase their skills in a Fortnite match, here are the top 5 Edit courses that are up to date.

Fortnite's greatest courses to help piece control and editing

5) Star's Edit Course: 9860-5179-4527

This is a simple course designed to test the basics of editing and piece control with various paths to try out and choose from. This is the perfect way to get one's fingers rolling before moving into a Fortnite match.

It's also great for tuning up any building mechanics if players get a little rusty. Star's Edit Course includes a timed run, a reset button to retry, and a free build mode to adjust to any new building controls.

4) EGO-Hapec's Edit Course: 7613-7227-9374

Image via YouTube, here's a glance at the course's start (Image via Epic Games)

This course allows Fortnite players to time themselves and offers tight corners, difficult jumps, and much more to improve those quick turnarounds in a build fight. EGO's Edit Course is another map that doubles as a good warm-up and a learning curve to improve building skills.

3) Candooks Official Edit Course: 1743-6684-9261

Image via YouTube, take a glance at the starting area of a Candooks course (Image via Epic Games)

The Candooks course has multiple options for players to test out by allowing them to run through single, duo, and squad game modes. Players can challenge themselves to build and adapt to any scenario they may encounter in a Fortnite standard match.

2) Percy's Edit World: 1430-2310-1162

Image via YouTube, edit through massive structures in this course (Image via Epic Games)

Created by none other than Percy, a Fortnite map creator, "Percy's Edit World" entails everything players need to know about building and editing. It's been rated as one of the best Edit Courses available and continues to top the list in August 2021.

It's an open world experience for players to join up or run solo to test out different features of the terrain.

1) Edit Hardcore and Building 2.0: 3188-7071-2917

Image via Epic Games, this shows an example of what to expect in the course (Image via Epic Games)

This Edit Course is beautifully designed and updated to provide a real challenge for Fortnite players looking to improve their game. With 13,000 views, it stands as one of the best out there.

Navigate through narrow corridors, twisting ramps, and much more that's sure to test even the greatest builders.

