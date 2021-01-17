How to disable pre-edits in Fortnite Season 5 after 15.20 update

After a month of waiting, Epic Games has finally given players the option to disable the pre-edit feature in Fortnite. They did add the option to reset the pre-edit option in the 15.10 update back in December, but that feature did not allow players to disable the feature completely.

How to disable pre-edits in Fortnite

Pre-editing allows players to edit the structures before they're placed in the game. This has been a cause of discomfort to many players because they've accidentally edited a structure, which has caused them to lose games.

To disable the pre-edit feature, players need to head over to their settings in Fortnite. Once in the menu, players need to scroll down to the building section to toggle the setting to disable the pre-edit feature in Fortnite.

Image via Epic Games

Disabling this feature will prevent players from editing their structures before it's placed on the ground. Since a majority of the Fortnite community doesn't use pre-edits, it actually makes a lot of sense for Epic Games to provide an option to disable this feature.

The option to disable pre-edits wasn't the only option that came to Fortnite with the 15.20 update. The game saw the introduction of two new exotic weapons.

The Hop Rock Dualies and the Lever Action shotgun were two new weapons introduced in the game. The Lever Action shotgun is a very powerful weapon at close range, but it isn't that effective from long range.

The Predator is also going to be coming to the game shortly. The first set of Predator challenges have come to the game already, and the Predator skin will probably drop in the game with the 15.21 update in Fortnite.

Leaks have also revealed that a set of new vehicles, namely the Golf cart, the Baller, and the Hoverboard, will also be returning to Fortnite soon. The current season of Fortnite is turning out to be an exciting one and is paving an amazing path for the season finale, with which Season 5 will come to a close on the 16th of March 2021.