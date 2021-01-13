Where to find the new Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite Season 5

Update 15.20 saw Hop Rock Dual Pistols' introduction in Fortnite, which can be purchased from in-game NPC Cole the Miner.

The Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite cost 500 gold bars in Fortnite. However, since Cole does not spawn in every single game of Fortnite, players might need more than a few games to get their hands on the Hop Rock Dualies.

Having introduced multiple exotic weapons in Season 5, the v15.20 update adds the Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite. Although dual pistols in Fortnite is nothing new, the Hop Rock Dualies allow players to perform the 'hop rock energized jump' when firing the weapon.

Here's everything to know about the Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite.

Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite

Players need to follow a series of steps to find the Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite. These are:

Players need to mark Retail Row or Shipwreck Cove on the maps to perform a drop.

Once the player has landed on location, they need to look for Cole the Miner.

This NPC can be found in the hills located towards the north of Retail Row or inside a shack located next to the Shipwreck Cove landmark. Players should note that NPC Cole does not spawn in every single match of Fortnite. That means there is a chance that players might not find the NPC on the map in a certain game of Fortnite.

Once the player has found Cole the Miner, they will be able to purchase the Hop Rock Dualies for a price of 500 gold bars in either of the aforementioned locations.

The Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite deals 43 damage to players with a magazine capacity of 18. Featuring medium bullets, the Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite has 2.7 seconds reload time. Boasting these stats, this weapon makes an ideal exotic weapon for players to choose.

Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite has witnessed plenty of exotic weapons being introduced to the game. Players have even gotten their hands on some of the best exotic weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle, the Storm Scout Sniper, or "The Dub" Shotgun. However, all things considered, the Hop Rock Dual Pistols in Fortnite is definitely one of the chartbusters.