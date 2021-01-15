How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite Season 5: Challenge Guide

The arrival of the mysterious pod in Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite signifies that the Predator will soon be running around the island. The skin hasn't been released yet but should probably be available with the 15.21 update in Fortnite. However, there are many challenges tied to the Predator already live in Fortnite.

How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite

Since the skin acquisition is tied to a set of challenges, players will need to complete those challenges to get the skin in Fortnite. There are only four challenges available in the game. More should be added soon. Surprisingly, the whole skin hasn't been leaked yet. But the back bling has been leaked. It can also be seen in action in the Chinese edition of Fortnite.

The four challenges facing players in their quest for the Predator skin are:

Find the Mysterious Pod

Speak to Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy

Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer

Collect three medikits

To complete the first Predator challenge in Fortnite, players must land in Stealthy Stronghold. The ship can be found inside the enclosure.

The challenge involves talking to Beef Boss, Dummy, and Remedy. These three NPCs can be found not far from the Stealthy Stronghold.

Beef Boss can be found near the Durr Burger Food Truck. Remedy and Dummy can be found slightly north of Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

Collecting a legendary weapon is probably the easiest challenge in the entire list. These weapons can be retrieved from NPCs on the map and in exchange for gold. So players need to do is walk up to the NPCs and buy a legendary weapon.

Finally, the players are required to collect three medikits in Fortnite. These items are also available abundantly on the map. This step shouldn't be difficult.

Completing these four Predator challenges gives players a new Predator themed spray, an aiming reticle, and a game banner. These four challenges also pave the way for the five Predator challenges coming to the game shortly. Completing all these Predator challenges in Fortnite will potentially unlock the skin in the game for players.