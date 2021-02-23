5 mistakes Fortnite players make while building that ends up getting them eliminated

Fortnite is not just about running around Apollo Island and shooting other people in the face.

It is also about building, and successfully using builds to outmaneuver opponents and players keeping themselves from getting shot in the face. Fortnite builds have their own set of tips and tricks to maximise their use. Here are some common building mistakes to avoid in Fortnite to ensure survival.

Avoid these 5 costly Fortnite building mistakes

#5 - Not building

Image via pcgamer.com

Building can be very intimidating to some players, so they neglect the system altogether. Unfortinately, this places them at the ultimate disadvantage against players who do build, even poorly. Building in Fortnite is vital to a good defense, as well as a solid tool for positioning a good offence. Not building in Fortnite means that players are missing out on half the game.

#4 - Not having enough materials

Image via kr4m.com

Materials, are a necessity when it comes to successfully building in Fortnite. Players can be expert builders, yet still find themselves without proper materialss unless they ensure they have enough by constantly harvesting whenever they can during a match. The trick to harvest mats is to do so early on when players are more spread out and there is not much pressure from the storm.

The more the storm circle shrinks, the more player-dense the map becomes, and the more scares materials become. Maxing out materials means that players will not be caught without it when they need them most.

#3 - Over building

Overbuilding

Building fast and building efficient is key in Fornite, especially when in a firefight. Overbuilding wastes previous materials and time, and can mean a quick death when the bullets start to fly.

#2 - Not remapping building controls

Builder Pro controls

While there is nothing wrong with the standard Fortnite building controls, they certainly can be tweaked for better performance and maximum speed. Controller players can swap their controls to Pro Builder controls, while PC players should remap their keys to once that are easier and more comfortable for them to reach while playing.

#1 - Not learning 1x1 templates

1x1s are the foundation for all speedy and efficient Fornite builds. Basically, four walls with a ramp inside for height, large towers, and boxes, are able to be built lighting fast once players master at least one 1x1 technique. There are various templates out there, so finding one that suits a player's playstyle best and practicing until they have got it down is key.