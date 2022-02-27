How to get bot lobbies successfully in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is packed with new content and things to keep players busy while they wait for the new season. One of the most infamous features of the game is bot lobbies.

Usually, when a player jumps into a BR game, they play with other real players. But in bot lobbies, all other spawned opponents are replaced with bots instead of real players. These lobbies are an excellent way to up your skills while also having some fun.

Bot lobbies are not very common in the game, and getting inside one can be a tricky affair. This is because many players try to connect to the game in the same instance, and matchmaking usually bundles players into one lobby.

However, the community always finds new ways to get into bot lobbies in Fortnite. In this article, we will explain how players can get bot lobbies successfully in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Ways to join bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Bot lobbies can make winning easy (Image via wallpaperlist)

To get into bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, all you need to do is change with some in-game settings and restart the game. You will first need to start Fortnite and head to the in-game settings from your main menu.

Once inside the settings, visit the Account and Privacy tab (the rightmost tab). There, you will see an option known as the "Hidden Matchmaking Delay." This option is set to 0 seconds by default, and all you need to do is set it to any value above 10 seconds. Save the settings and click apply.

While you are at it, also enable the "Anonymous Mode" (also present in the Gameplay and Privacy menu) which is turned off. Also, turn off the "Show Season Level in Feed" just below the "Anonymous Mode".

In the Account and Privacy tab, you will notice another option called "Social Privacy," containing several options. Simply enable the "Hide your Linked Account Names", which is disabled by default. Now, save all of the new settings and exit the menu.

The last thing you need to do is look for "Allow Cross-platform Play" in the Account and Privacy tab and switch it to "No" and save and apply the settings. Now, restart the game and you will be able to access bot lobbies in Chapter 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar