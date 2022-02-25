Fortnite chests have been a great and reliable source for ammo and weaponry. These are usually scattered all around the island and you will have to locate them in order to get some sweet loot.

The ongoing Chapter 3 Season 1 brought along some major map changes, adding new POIs and unnamed locations. Landing at a suitable location and looting up good stuff will put players at an advantage and improve their chances of bagging a Victory Royale.

The best way to get good loot at the start is by landing where chests spawn in the game. This raises the question - which spot has the most chests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Where to find the most chests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Usually, the developers scatter the loot and spread it out in every match as much as possible for players to discover. So, there's no guarantee that the chests that players find in one game will spawn at the same location in every game. The spawn locations of the chests are completely random, meaning players will have to do some hard work themselves.

However, with that said, players have managed to discover a Fortnite Chapter 3 location that is crowded with a bunch of chests to make their lives easier. Here’s where they can find it.

The location was first shared by Reddit user u/Ecquatic and can be discovered just south of the Greasy Grove area. If players are lucky enough and drop in the right game, three chests will spawn there in the middle of the trees, in front of a sofa. Readers can take a look at the post below.

As can be discerned, these three chests can give one as much loot as landing at some of the most well-known POIs in the game. Players can land there and gear themselves up for all the upcoming action.

After looting all the chests, they can just head over to Greasy Grove and eliminate anyone who is still lurking around. Epic adds these types of looting spots in every season of Fortnite and looting them is a fantastic way to get a head start in the game.

