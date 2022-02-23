How to fix FPS drops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced players to some pretty fantastic gameplay features and mechanics. One of the major overhauls this season was Epic Games' switch to Unreal Engine 5. The move to a new gaming engine drastically improved the game's performance as well as its graphics and textures. However, Fortnite players often experience FPS drops, a common gaming issue that can significantly affect one's gaming experience. In this guide, we will tell you how you can fix FPS drops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Things you can do to fix FPS drops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It is common knowledge that Frames Per Second (FPS) plays a crucial role in delivering a smoother gameplay experience. Having FPS drops in intense multiplayer titles such as Fortnite can be quite frustrating. Here are some things you can do to solve the FPS issue in Chapter 3 Season 1:

Meet the System Requirements

Obviously, the most common reason for reductions in FPS is outdated hardware. Players need to make sure their systems meet the game's minimum requirements, and it's generally better to have more than the recommended requirements. If not, players will have to consider upgrading their hardware.

ClippyLEAKS @ClippyLeaks Fortnite needs to fix fortnite on Nintendo switch @FortniteGame You guys need to boost the FPS on the switch Fortnite needs to fix fortnite on Nintendo switch @FortniteGame You guys need to boost the FPS on the switch https://t.co/h1zuQYj6vh

Update your Graphics card drivers

Almost every modern game is heavily reliant on graphics and one has to have a decent graphics card to run most of these titles. FPS is defined by the graphics card’s processing power and the monitor’s refresh rate. Outdated graphics drivers can surely lead to significantly lower FPS. So, players must make sure to keep their graphics card drivers up to date.

This can be done by simply visiting the official website of your graphics card manufacturer or using universal third-party programs. Additionally, players can also try lowering the quality of the graphics by visiting the in-game settings in the Video tab.

Disable Fullscreen Optimizations

Fullscreen optimization is a built-in feature in Windows 10 and is enabled by default. However, this feature can lead to FPS drops during gameplay. Fortunately, the feature can be disabled for Fortnite and here's how:

Step 1: Go to the installation path of your game, right-click the executable file, and select Properties.

Step 2: Switch to the Compatibility tab and check the Disable fullscreen optimizations option.

Step 3: Click Apply and OK to save the changed settings.

prox @fnprox_ Fortnite plz fix fps im on a $1,100 pc on 60 fps Fortnite plz fix fps im on a $1,100 pc on 60 fps

Now, players can jump back into Fortnite to check if the FPS issue has been fixed or not. Players must be wary of multiple third-party applications available online that claim to boost FPS. It is better to stay away from such applications and only try the recommended ways to improve one's gaming experience.

Edited by Atul S