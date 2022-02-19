Is Fortnite better on PC or Console as of Chapter 3 Season 1?

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic shifted the game's development to Unreal Engine 5, marking a significant change. A new gaming engine brings massive improvements in both graphics and performance, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world better. As with any new Chapter or Season in the game, there is a lot of new content.

However, many players are concerned about the performance and wonder whether Fortnite is better on PC or Console as of Chapter 3 Season 1/

Which platform is Fortnite better on PC or Console as Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite is available on almost every platform, including PC and current and last generation consoles. While the game runs smoothly on every platform, thanks to the developers' excellent game optimization, the community is always looking for ways to squeeze every ounce of performance from their gaming systems. Having the correct settings can significantly boost the graphics and smoother and better gameplay.

With the next update, the new Fortnite Performance Mode lightens the load on your CPU and GPU boosting your PC FPS. Fortnite will run better and maintain a smooth framerate.



The winner is PC due to the sheer amount of raw computing power advantage over consoles. While the average player won't notice any difference in performance or graphics on a day-to-day basis, PC gamers have a lot going for them. They can increase their monitor's frame rate to avoid lag since the GPU might send frames faster.

Robin Berg @Sweden_abdi Fortnite need to do performance mode to console please see Fortnite need to do performance mode to console please see😢😢 https://t.co/Yh6MSIeXFZ

If you have a good PC, chances are you will end up getting a lot more FPS than a PS4/ PS5 or Xbox One / Series X. Usually, the limit of FPS on a console is 60 FPS (PS 5 and Xbox Series X offer a maximum FPS of 120), whereas PC players can bump the FPS to 300 FPS. This is why most pro players play on PC rather than on consoles.

PC players also have the advantage of mouse and keyboard controls. While these don't affect the game's performance, the mouse lets players aim better and more easily. So, all in all, Chapter 3 Season 1, runs better on PC.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

