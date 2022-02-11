The best Fortnite settings in Chapter 3 Season 1 to improve performance by 100%

Fortnite players are always searching for the best settings for their game according to the latest updates. Having the right settings can lead to a fair advantage by allowing the player to perform clean and fluidly, ultimately leading to better gameplay.

There are certain aspects of the game that require fine-tuning from time to time as they might differ from season to season depending on what changes are made. Here's a rundown of the best settings for players who want as smooth of a match as they can get.

Fortnite settings for the highest quality gameplay in Chapter 3 Season 1

Hidden in the settings section of the options menu, there are a handful of things gamers can do to make their next Fortnite match appear as clean as it gets. For those who don't mind sacrificing the quality of graphics for performance, select Performance Mode as the type of Rendering.

Performance mode still uses DirectX 11 despite DX12 being available.

Reset your settings

Change to DX11, and fix the mode as desired

Switch back to Performance Mode.

This change will keep the Nvidia Reflex Low Latency on even though Performance Mode changes them to off.

Most Fortnite PC gamers cap their monitor's frame rate to avoid any sort of lag since their GPU might send frames of the game at a faster rate. However, this setting buffers the frame rate no matter what, allowing players to have an uncapped frame rate without major delays.

Always be on full-screen mode and the natural resolution depending on the monitor to avoid added latency to the frame rate

Use whichever graphics settings look the best. Some things, like brightness, may work better for some than others

3D Resolution should be at 100% while View Distance is set to Medium

Since players aren't able to hit enemies from distances around 300 meters, Medium View Distance allows the maximum range of enemies without adding in unwanted lag.

To obtain the highest FPS, turn everything else either off or low. These graphics settings aid in making the game look nice, but hinder a Fortnite player's ability to perfrom at 100%.

In the advanced section, VSYNC and Motion Blur affect FPS, so turn them off as well.

In the same area, toggle Multithread Rendering on to allow for a smoother gameplay.

The next couple of items, like Latency Markers and GPU Crash Debugging, are meant for testing performance and aren't necessary - turn them off.

Within the Game UI tab, there are several things to toggle off. Essentially, anything that's useless within a match can be turned off.

This includes the following:

Spectator Count

Pickup Loot Stream

Backpack

Map Keys

After all this is done, swap back from DX11 Mode to Performance Mode and restart the game. From there, test out how Fortnite runs and make changes accordingly.

