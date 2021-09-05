Bugha's Fortnite settings: Keybinds, graphic settings, PC setup and more

Kyle Giersdorf, better known by his Fortnite alias Bugha, is an 18 year old American Fortnite pro who plays for the Sentinels. Bugha shot into the limelight after winning the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and the three million dollar prize money.

Today was indeed the day... 🏆 — Bugha (@bugha) July 28, 2019

Bugha can be seen uploading videos to his YouTube channel, but he only streams on Twitch. With 4.7 million followers on Twitch, the 18-year-old is definitely a sensation in Fortnite.

This article will discuss Bugha's entire Fortnite setup, from hardware to in-game controls that other Fortnite players can utilize. While it is always recommended to follow how the pros play the game, players can mix up a few settings according to their own comfort to perform efficiently on the Fortnite island.

Bugha's Fortnite settings and keybinds

Below are all the in-game settings and hardware that Bugha uses in Fortnite:

Bugha has his own Icon Series outfit in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Video Settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 100%

100% Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode & Strength: Off

Off View Distance: Near

Near Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Vsync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

Mouse Settings

X-Axis Sensitivity: 7.4%

7.4% Y-Axis Sensitivity: 7.4%

7.4% Hz : 1000

: 1000 Targeting Sensitivity : 30.4%

: 30.4% Scope Sensitivity: 39.4%

Keybinds

Wall: X

X Floor: V

V Stairs: C

C Roof: L-Shift

L-Shift Trap: T

T Use: E/MW Up

E/MW Up Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Reload / Rotate: R/G

R/G Building Edit: F / MW Down

F / MW Down Confirm Edit on Release: On

On Harvesting Tool: 1

1 Weapon Slot 1: 2

2 Weapon Slot 2: 3

3 Weapon Slot 3: 4

4 Weapon Slot 4: 5

5 Weapon Slot 5: 6

Other Settings

Sprint By Default : On

: On HUD scale: 80%

80% NVIDIA settings: Default

Bugha PC setup

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG256QN

ASUS ROG Swift PG256QN Mouse: Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse Pad: Zowie G-SR-SE

Zowie G-SR-SE Keyboard: Steelseries APEX PRO TKL

Steelseries APEX PRO TKL Headphones: JBL CLUB 950NC

JBL CLUB 950NC Gaming Chair: Herman Miller X Logitech Embody

Herman Miller X Logitech Embody Processor: INTEL CORE I9-10900K

INTEL CORE I9-10900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090 Mainboard: ASROCK Z490M PRO4

ASROCK Z490M PRO4 RAM : PATRIOT VIPER STEEL 32GB

: PATRIOT VIPER STEEL 32GB Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B Webcam: Logitech G922X

Disclaimer: The above information is subject to change and the article will be updated in case Bugha changes any settings.

Also Read: Dr Disrespect's Fortnite & Warzone: Settings, keybinds & PC setup

Edited by Nikhil Vinod