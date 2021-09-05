Bugha's Fortnite settings: Keybinds, graphic settings, PC setup and more

Kyle Giersdorf, better known by his Fortnite alias Bugha, is an 18 year old American Fortnite pro who plays for the Sentinels. Bugha shot into the limelight after winning the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and the three million dollar prize money.
Bugha can be seen uploading videos to his YouTube channel, but he only streams on Twitch. With 4.7 million followers on Twitch, the 18-year-old is definitely a sensation in Fortnite.
This article will discuss Bugha's entire Fortnite setup, from hardware to in-game controls that other Fortnite players can utilize. While it is always recommended to follow how the pros play the game, players can mix up a few settings according to their own comfort to perform efficiently on the Fortnite island.
Bugha's Fortnite settings and keybinds
Below are all the in-game settings and hardware that Bugha uses in Fortnite:
Video Settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Brightness: 100%
- Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength: Off
- View Distance: Near
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- Vsync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On
Mouse Settings
- X-Axis Sensitivity: 7.4%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity: 7.4%
- Hz: 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity: 30.4%
- Scope Sensitivity: 39.4%
Keybinds
- Wall: X
- Floor: V
- Stairs: C
- Roof: L-Shift
- Trap: T
- Use: E/MW Up
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Reload / Rotate: R/G
- Building Edit: F / MW Down
- Confirm Edit on Release: On
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: 5
- Weapon Slot 5: 6
Other Settings
- Sprint By Default: On
- HUD scale: 80%
- NVIDIA settings: Default
Bugha PC setup
- Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG256QN
- Mouse: Logitech G PRO X Superlight
- Mouse Pad: Zowie G-SR-SE
- Keyboard: Steelseries APEX PRO TKL
- Headphones: JBL CLUB 950NC
- Gaming Chair: Herman Miller X Logitech Embody
- Processor: INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- Mainboard: ASROCK Z490M PRO4
- RAM: PATRIOT VIPER STEEL 32GB
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Webcam: Logitech G922X
Disclaimer: The above information is subject to change and the article will be updated in case Bugha changes any settings.
